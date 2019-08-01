US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on tech strength, eyes shift to earnings

Shutterstock photo





By Shreyashi Sanyal and Karina Dsouza

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday from asteep selloff in the prior session, boosted by technologyshares, as investors shrugged off a cautious outlook from theFederal Reserve on interest rate cuts and focused on corporateearnings. The U.S. central bank reduced borrowing costs by awidely-expected quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, butFed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a series of further cuts wasunlikely, leading to a sharp selloff on the S&P 500 and Dow. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Despite that, all three major indexes posted their secondstraight monthly gains in July, closing the book on a month inwhich the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached fresh record highs.

"As people thought about the cut overnight, it really wasn'tsuch a big change from what they expected. The Fed isn't goingto keep cutting if the economy shows signs of improvement, butthey may cut ahead," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry LaneInvestments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

The two big issues for the markets have been the U.S.-Chinatrade talks and the Fed rate cut, which are now momentarilybehind us, Meckler said.

Earnings reports so far have been robust with 355 companiesin the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings, 74.4%have beaten Street estimates for profit, according to Refinitivdata.

The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT , Wall Street's bestperformer so far this year, rose 2.10%, recovering from a 1.5%drop in the previous session, helped by shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Apple IncAAPL.O .

Verizon Communications IncVZ.N rose 1.09%, contributingto a 1.22% gain in the communication services sector .SPLRCL ,after the wireless carrier beat quarterly profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3I9

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 271.77 points,or 1.01%, to 27,136.04 and the S&P 500 .SPX gained 29.57points, or 0.99%, to 3,009.95. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 122.60 points, or 1.5%, to 8,298.02.

Kellogg CoK.N jumped 8.18% after it beat analysts'expectations for quarterly sales and profit, driven by higherdemand for its snacks in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3SY

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O dropped 0.29% after the chipmaker'squarterly revenue and profit forecasts missed Wall Streettargets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W5P7

Among other decliners, the energy sector .SPNY slid 0.78%,the most among the 11 major S&P sectors, as oil prices declined as rising U.S. output helped keep the market well supplied andon Fed commentary on further rate cuts. O/R

Shares of oil major Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N dropped 0.63%,ahead of its earnings report on Friday.

Investors awaited the Labor Department's nonfarm payrollsdata to gauge the strength of the domestic labor market. Thereport is expected to show private payrolls added 164,000 jobsin July, according to a Reuters survey, after surging by 224,000in June.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.68-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and five newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 68 new highs and 60 new lows.