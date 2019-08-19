US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on stimulus cheer, trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





By Medha Singh

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Monday, building onprevious session's rally, fueled by growing hopes that majoreconomies would act to prop up slowing growth, while technologystocks got a lift from trade optimism.

China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform onSaturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies,close on the heels of report of a potential German economiceasing. The benchmark S&P 500 was looking at its best two-dayjump since early June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

After the three main Wall Street indexes racked up theirthird straight weekly loss despite Friday's bounce, investorswill weigh trade risks and signs of slowing growth against thepotential for more action from the U.S. Federal Reserve andothers in September.

The focus this week will be on Wednesday's release ofminutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, when the centralbank cut rates for the first time in more than a decade, andChair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday.

"Everything is up because the Street is expecting FedChairman Powell to push for an additional cut when he addressesbankers in Jackson Hole," said Peter Kenny of Kenny's CommentaryLLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O provided the biggest boost tothe three main Wall Street indexes. President Donald Trump saidon Sunday that he had spoken with Apple Chief Executive OfficerTim Cook who "made a good case" that tariffs could hurtApple. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E08M

"There is a recognition that this trade policy is having anegative impact on the economy. With the election coming up nextyear, there maybe an incentive to get these trade issues behind.Trump does seem to listen if the voices are loud enough," saidScott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,Florida.

Adding to the optimism around trade, Washington extended areprieve given to Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL that permits theChinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it canservice existing customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

Trade-sensitive chipmakers gained with the Philadelphia chipindex .SOX up 2.06%.

At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 245.55 points, or 0.95%, at 26,131.56 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 33.69 points, or 1.17%, at 2,922.37. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 112.19 points, or 1.42%, at 8,008.18.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher with a 1.88%rise in energy sector .SPNY leading the gainers. Defensivereal estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU posted thesmallest gains.

Estee Lauder Cos IncEL.N jumped 10.1% as it forecastfull-year revenue and profit above estimates, bolstered bybooming demand for its premium skincare products and strength inits Asia-Pacific business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2CL

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.45-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 2.86-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

