US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on stimulus cheer, Apple leads tech gains

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Indexes up: Dow 1.10%, S&P 1.16%, Nasdaq 1.45%

* Interest-rate banks gain as U.S. Treasury yields rise

By Medha Singh

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Monday on growinghopes that major economies would act to stymie the slowingeconomic effects of escalating global trade tensions, whiletechnology stocks rose led by a nearly 3% gain in Apple'sshares.

China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform onSaturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies,close on the heels of news of a potential German economiceasing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

The rally was also helped by easing demand for safe-havengovernment bonds, with investors looking for bargains inbeaten-down stocks after three weeks of declines. Rising bondyields gave a boost to rate-sensitive banks, sending the S&P 500Banks index .SPXBK up 1.55%.

"The yield curve is widening and people are starting to feellike its time to get back into stocks, especially after they'vegotten cheaper in the past few weeks," said Robert Pavlik, chiefinvestment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStoneWealth LLC in New York.

Traders will be split on direction for the next few weeks asthey balance trade risks and signs of slowing growth with thepotential for more action from the U.S. Federal Reserve andothers in September.

The focus this week will be on Wednesday's release ofminutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, when the centralbank cut rates for the first time in more than a decade, andChair Jerome Powell's speech at a central banks meeting inJackson Hole on Friday.

"The Street is going to be hopeful that the Fed will takeaway the 'mid-cycle' comment on rate cuts, which we all know isgoing to be coming," Pavlik said.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O provided the biggest boost tothe three main Wall Street indexes. President Donald Trump saidon Sunday that he had spoken with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cookabout the impact of U.S. tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E08M

Chipmakers, which depend on China for a large portion oftheir revenue, also gained with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX up 2.46%.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday the U.S.government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S.companies so that it can service existing customers, even asnearly 50 of its units were being added to a U.S. economicblacklist. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 284.13 points, or 1.10%, at 26,170.14, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 33.43 points, or 1.16%, at 2,922.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 114.49 points, or 1.45%, at 8,010.49.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher with a 1.67%rise in technology sector .SPLRCT leading gainers.

Estee Lauder Cos IncEL.N jumped 9.3% as it forecastfull-year revenue and profit above estimates, bolstered bybooming demand for its premium skincare products and strength inits Asia-Pacific business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2CL

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.36-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 13 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))