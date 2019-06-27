US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as investors eye G20 summit

Shutterstock photo





By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained ground in abroad-based rally on Thursday as market participants looked tothe G20 summit this weekend for signs of progress in thelong-running U.S.-China trade dispute, which has agitatedmarkets for months.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were up, with thebenchmark S&P 500 set to snap its four-day losing streak,inching within 1 percent of its all-time high, reached a weekago today.

News that the world's two largest economies have agreed to atentative truce in their ongoing trade war, according to theChina Morning Post, initially fueled investor optimism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

But that optimism was tempered by a story in the Wall StreetJournal that Chinese President Xi Jinping will present PresidentDonald Trump with a set of conditions the United States mustmeet before Beijing will settle the trade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

Expectations were muddied further when White House economicadviser Larry Kudlow said the United States may move ahead withfurther tariffs on Chinese goods after the two leaders meet thisweekend at the Group of 20 summit in Japan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N220001 Trumpand Xi are expected to discuss a way forward with respect totariffs and other issues when they meet.

"There seem to be a lot of cross-currents in languagedepending on who's talking," said Chuck Carlson, chiefexecutive at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana."The market seems to be discounting that positive is going tohappen" at the G20 summit.

"The market has also been discounting that the Fed is goingto cut (interest) rates," Carlson added. "If the trade talksfall apart a part a rate cut is a fait accompli."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.95 points,or 0.22%, to 26,595.77, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.2 points,or 0.52%, to 2,928.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added60.48 points, or 0.76%, to 7,970.46.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but energystocks .SPNY were higher.

Chipmakers, whose revenue exposure to China makes themvulnerable to tariffs, were up. The Philadelphia Semiconductorindex .SOX rose 1.4%.

"Chipmakers are a proxy for trade optimism," Carlson said."They have become the trade du jour for traders betting for oragainst a trade deal" between the United States and China.

Ford Motor CoF.N advanced 3.1% after the automakerannounced it would cut 12,000 jobs in its troubled Ford Europesegment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y39K

Boeing CoBA.N was the heaviest drag on the Dow, dropping1.9% following a Reuters report on Wednesday that the U.S.Federal Aviation Administration identified a new safety risk inthe planemaker's grounded 737 MAX aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y3HV

Conagra BrandsCAG.N reported quarterly earnings thatmissed analyst estimates because of waning demand andmanufacturing challenges. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y39I Its shares dropped 10.5%.

Higher drug prices and an increase in prescription volumehelped Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA.O beat quarterlyearnings expectations, sending its stock up 5.1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y34E

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.43-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.81-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and one new low;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 27 new highs and 46 new lows.