US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as investors cheer global stimulus efforts

* Indexes up: Dow 1.07%, S&P 1.29%, Nasdaq 1.41%

* Apple provides biggest boost to three main indexes

* U.S. extends reprieve given to Huawei

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Mondayas reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany calmed fearsof a severe downturn in the global economy that were stoked lastweek as bond yields fell.

The benchmark S&P 500 was on track to recover most of itslosses following Wednesday's brief inversion of the yield curvebetween 2-year and 10-year Treasuries, commonly viewed as anindicator of a recession within the next two years. Afterfalling nearly 3% on Wednesday, the S&P 500 has risen for thelast three sessions.

China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform onSaturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies. OnSunday, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested thatBerlin could make available up to 50 billion euros ($55 billion)of extra spending. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25E0BH

"Those are positive stories, and it's fostered a risk-onenvironment that has persisted throughout the day," said MichaelO'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,Connecticut. "Investors are glad to see that countries arerecognizing the risks out there."

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O provided the biggest boost tothe three main Wall Street indexes. President Donald Trump saidon Sunday that he had spoken with Apple Chief Executive OfficerTim Cook, who "made a good case" that tariffs could hurtApple. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E08M

Technology shares also rose as Washington extended areprieve given to Huawei TechnologiesHWT.UL that permits theChinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so it canservice existing customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

The S&P 500 technology index rose 1.5%, while thePhiladelphia semiconductor index .SOX rose 1.8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 266.72 points,or 1.03%, to 26,152.73, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 36.54 points,or 1.26%, to 2,925.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added109.85 points, or 1.39%, to 8,005.84.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. Energy shares .SPNY , which rose 2.3% as oil prices advanced, led S&P sectorsin percentage gains. Reflecting Monday's risk-on sentiment, thedefensive real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU sectorsposted the smallest percentage gains.

Given concerns about economic growth, investors have lookedclosely for cues from the Federal Reserve on monetary policy. InJuly, the U.S. central bank cut interest rates for the firsttime in more than a decade.

Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's July policymeeting, as well as Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the JacksonHole symposium on Friday, might provide indications on whetherthe central bank will cut rates further, investors said.

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos IncEL.N jumped 12.4% to arecord high as the beauty company forecast full-year revenue andprofit above estimates, bolstered by booming demand for itspremium skincare products in the Asia-Pacific region. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2CL

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.91-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.71-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 53 new 52-week highs and one new low; theNasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 52 new lows. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Medha Singhand Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by SaumyadebChakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Dan Grebler)