US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after China trade comments

Shutterstock photo





* 10 of 11 S&P 500 sectors gain, industrials lead

* Best Buy falls on weak same-store sales forecast

* Dollar General climbs after raising profit forecast

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied more than1% on Thursday, buoyed by gains in the trade-sensitivetechnology and industrial sectors as China expressed hope ontrade negotiations with the United States, easing concerns thatrising tensions could stoke a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing thenext round of talks scheduled for September, but progress wouldbe determined by whether Washington could create favorableconditions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radiointerview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at adifferent level," but did not provide details. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01V

Some analysts cautioned that the comments from China werelight on substance, and pointed to month-end rebalancing onFriday as supportive of stock gains.

"It sounds to me like more of a continued slow-walking,"said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GlobaltInvestments in Atlanta. "But clearly it is time to not ratchetthings up further."

Heavyweight tech stocks with tariff exposure, such as AppleInc AAPL.O , up 1.69%, and MicrosoftMSFT.O , up 1.89%,boosted the technology sector by 1.73% for its best day sinceAug. 16.

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue fromChina, also gained, sending the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX up 2.25%.

Industrial names that have also been highly correlated totrade progress, such as United Technologies UTX.N , advanced,with the sector up 1.77%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 326.15 points,or 1.25%, to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 36.63 points,or 1.27%, to 2,924.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added116.51 points, or 1.48%, to 7,973.39.

Still, the three main indexes were on course to log theirworst monthly performance and first monthly decline since aselloff in May, on worries the intensified trade battle betweenthe world's two largest economies will lead to a globalrecession.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsadditional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting severalhundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

A number of companies, including electronics retailer BestBuy Co IncBBY.N and teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & FitchCo ANF.N , reported results earlier on Thursday and warned ofthe impact from tariffs.

Shares of Best Buy slid 7.99%, making it one of the worstperforming issues on the S&P 500, while those of Abercrombietumbled 15.10%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3PB

Dollar General CorpDG.N was the best performer among S&P500 .SPX companies, rising 10.68% on an upbeat full-yearprofit forecast. The S&P retail index .SPXRT climbed 1.67%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P33Y

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a3.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 40 new highs and 59 new lows.

About 6.01 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,compared with the 7.23 billion daily average over the last 20sessions. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))