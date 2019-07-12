US STOCKS-Wall St notches all-time highs on lingering rate-cut optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Major indexes touch record highs

* Ford gains on joining forces with Volkswagen

* J&J weighs on healthcare stocks

By April Joyner and Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - All three major indexes postedrecord closing highs on Friday as firm expectations for aninterest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve continued to propelshares while investors awaited next week's kickoff of thecorporate earnings season.

The S&P 500 closed above the 3,000 level for the first time,with the industrial .SPLRCI , consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and materials .SPLRCM sectors each posting gains of at least1%.

In his two-day testimony before Congress, Fed ChairmanJerome Powell said the U.S. economy was still under threat fromdisappointing factory activity, tame inflation and a simmeringtrade war and that the central bank stood ready to "act asappropriate."

"Clearly his messaging was far more directive in terms ofwhat the Fed is going to do at the next meeting than just avague promise to keep the economic expansion intact," saidQuincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financialin Newark, New Jersey. "That has brought the market to newhighs."

With expectations for rate cuts in place, the focus isturning to the corporate earnings season as large U.S. banks,including Citigroup IncC.N and JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N ,are set to report next week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A18L

Analysts estimate that S&P 500 companies will report a 0.4%dip in second-quarter earnings, according to Refinitiv IBESdata.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 243.95 points,or 0.9%, to 27,332.03, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.86 points,or 0.46%, to 3,013.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added48.10 points, or 0.59%, to 8,244.14.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow added 1.5% andthe Nasdaq gained 1%.

Data for U.S. producer prices in June showed the smallestannual increase in producer inflation in nearly 2-1/2 years anda slowdown in underlying producer prices, which suggested thatoverall inflation could remain moderate for a while. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1HN

Ford Motor CoF.N shares gained 2.65% after the automakerand Volkswagen AGVOWG_p.DE said they would join forces todevelop autonomous and electric cars. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D385

Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N shares slid 4.1% after Bloombergreported that the U.S. Justice Department is pursuing a criminalprobe into whether the healthcare conglomerate lied aboutpotential cancer risks of its talcum powder. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D3HS

Johnson & Johnson's slide dragged down the S&P 500healthcare index .SPXHC , whose 1.2% decline was the biggestamong S&P 500 sectors.

Illumina IncILMN.O shares tumbled 16.1%, the most amongS&P 500 companies, after the gene sequencing company'spreliminary second-quarter revenue came in below analystestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D2L0

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.43-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 55 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.68 billion shares, comparedto the 6.71 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by April Joyner and Caroline Valetkevitch;additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Manas Mishra inBengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta andJonathan Oatis) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))