US STOCKS-Wall St moves lower on dampened hopes for hefty Fed cut

Shutterstock photo





* Fed expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps

* Kansas City Southern gains on profit beat

* American Express falls as expenses rise

By Evan Sully and April Joyner

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexesedged lower on Friday after a report that the Federal Reserveplans to cut interest rates by only a quarter-percentage pointat the end of July.

The benchmark S&P 500 erased earlier marginal gains afterthe Wall Street Journal report https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-officials-signal-quarter-point-rate-cut-likely-at-july-meeting-11563559491. According to the report, while the U.S. central bank is notprepared to make a bigger 50-basis-point cut, it may makefurther rate cuts in the future given concerns about a declinein global economic growth and uncertainty about trade.

On Thursday, stocks had risen as comments from New York FedPresident John Williams increased hopes of a bigger rate cut.Later that day, however, a New York Fed representative said thatWilliams' comments were not intended to telegraph any hintsabout upcoming Fed policy actions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

Futures market odds of a 50-basis-point cut at the Fed'sJuly meeting soared to 71% late Thursday immediately afterWilliams' speech but fell to 23% on Friday, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

"It appears that the Fed has communicated its message," saidBucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Managementin Birmingham, Alabama. "They're basically trying to clarifytheir policy."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 5.85 points, or0.02%, to 27,217.12, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.94 points, or0.40%, to 2,983.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped43.66 points, or 0.53%, to 8,163.58.

Earlier, U.S. stocks had edged higher as strong results fromMicrosoft Corp MSFT.O momentarily buoyed technology stocks.Microsoft shares were last marginally higher, up 0.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J47I

Second-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are nowestimated to rise 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data, in areversal from earlier expectations of a small drop.

Boeing CoBA.N shares gained 4.2%, despite theplanemaker's disclosure that it would take a $4.9 billionafter-tax hit from the grounding of its 737 MAX, indicating thatinvestors had expected more severe repercussions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1OR

Kansas City SouthernKSU.N shares rose 4.0% after therailroad operator posted a better-than-expected quarterlyprofit. Its shares helped the Dow Jones Transport index .DJT gain 0.8%.

Shares of American Express CoAXP.N slipped 2.6% after thecredit card issuer warned of higher operating costs this year asit spends heavily on rewards programs to attract customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2O9

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.31-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and five new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 76 new lows. (Reporting by Evan Sully and April JoynerEditing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((Evan.Sully@thomsonreuters.com;))