US STOCKS-Wall St modestly higher with G20 summit underway

* Trump-Xi meeting at G20 in focus

* Banks rise on clearing Fed's final stress test

* Apple drops, pressures Dow and Nasdaq

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as shares ofbig banks gained after clearing the Federal Reserve's stresstest, with investors closely tracking the G20 summit wherePresident Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping,could lay the groundwork to resolve a trade dispute that hasweighed on global growth.

Trump said he hoped for productive talks with the Chinesepresident, but said he had not made any promises about areprieve from escalating tariffs. The two leaders are scheduledto meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend inJapan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

"The bar is very low for G20 right now. All we need is aframework for a deal," said Kim Forrest, chief investmentofficer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

"And I think the Street thinks that can happen. I think anagreement to just talk to each other is achievable."

The uncertainty caused by conflicting reports on a potentialtrade truce stalled this month's rally, with the S&P 500 index .SPX on pace to post its first weekly loss in June.

Still, the benchmark index is up 6.5% for the month, puttingit on track to clock its best six-month performance since March2012. Global stocks, meanwhile, recorded their best first-halfof the year ever. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23O5FF

Lifting Wall Street were gains in financials .SPSY , up1.14%, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Banks stocks .SPXBK jumped 2% after the Fed on Thursdayapproved capital plans of 16 banks, including JPMorgan Chase &CoJPM.N , Bank of America CorpBAC.N and Citigroup IncC.N , in its final stress test hurdle. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1PE

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 14.91 points, or 0.06%, at 26,541.49 and the S&P 500 was up5.88 points, or 0.20%, at 2,930.80.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.34 points, or 0.05%,at 7,972.10.

Apple IncAAPL.O dropped 1%, pressuring the tech-heavyNasdaq and the blue-chip Dow, after the iPhone maker said JonyIve, a close creative collaborator with the company's co-founderSteve Jobs, will leave later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y4SF

Constellation Brands IncSTZ.N jumped 4%, the most on theS&P, after the Corona beer maker reported quarterly resultsabove analysts' estimates.

Giving the Fed ammunition to cut interest rates next monthwas data that showed consumer spending increased moderately inMay and prices rose slightly, pointing to slowing economicgrowth and benign inflation pressures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1E9

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.94-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and no newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and nine new lows.