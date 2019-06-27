US STOCKS-Wall St holds on to gains ahead of G20 summit

Shutterstock photo





* Kudlow says U.S. may move ahead on additional Chinatariffs

* Xi to present Trump with terms for settling trade war -WSJ

* Boeing falls as FAA cites new flaw in 737 MAX jets

* Walgreens rises on quarterly profit beat

* Indexes up: Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.42%, Nasdaq 0.65% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were modestly higher onThursday, propped up by financials, but caution reigned in thebuild-up to U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit thisweekend.

The two sides were laying out an agreement that would helpavert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion ofChinese imports, the South China Morning Post reported, citingsources. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

However, a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese President Xi Jinping planned to present President Donald Trump with a setof terms Washington should meet before Beijing is ready tosettle their trade dispute tempered optimism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

"I think expectations for a deal are still fairly low. Allmarkets want to see now is the trade deal is not worsening,"said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments in NewVernon, New Jersey.

"Stock prices are fairly high by most measures and for thoselooking to invest more, the lack of clarity keeps them frommaking that commitment."

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX briefly hit a session lowafter White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said there wereno preconditions set ahead of any trade talks with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N220001

Financials .SPSY rose 0.91%, with big lenders leading thecharge ahead of results of the second part of the FederalReserve's annual stress test for banks.

Semiconductor companies, which have a sizable revenueexposure to China, traded higher, with the PhiladelphiaSemiconductor index .SOX up 1.32%. The S&P technology sector .SPLRCT was up 0.25%.

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.9%, pressuring the blue-chip DowJones index .DJI , after Reuters reported that the U.S. FederalAviation Administration identified a new flaw in theplanemaker's grounded 737 MAX jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1L8

At 12:57 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up31.62 points, or 0.12%, at 26,568.44 and the S&P 500 was up12.24 points, or 0.42%, at 2,926.02.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 51.34 points, or 0.65%,at 7,961.31.

The bellwether S&P 500 has recouped most of its losses inMay and is on pace to end June with a 6% gain, on hopes that theFed would cut interest rates to counter slowing growth.

Among other stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA.O gained 5%, after the drugstore chain beat analysts' expectationsfor quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y34E

Ford Motor CoF.N rose 2.78% after the carmaker said itwill have cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of next year totry to return the business to profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y39K

Conagra Brands IncCAG.N tumbled 12%, the most among S&P500 companies, after the packaged food company's quarterly salesand profit fell short of analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y39I

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.34-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.34-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and one newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 38 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Amy Caren Daniel and AparajitaSaxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

