Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-Wall St hits record on Powell's comments; S&P 500 crosses 3,000



* Three main Wall Street indexes hit record highs

* Fed's Powell begins two-day testimony before Congress

* Technology biggest boost to indexes

* Indexes up: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.51%, Nasdaq 0.72% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh

July 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 briefly crossedthe 3,000 points mark for the first time on Wednesday afterdovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellbolstered the case for an interest rate cut later this month.

The Nasdaq .IXIC and the Dow Jones Industrials .DJI alsoscaled all-time highs after Powell said the central bank standsready to "act as appropriate" to support record U.S. economicgrowth.

Gains of near 1% each in Amazon.comAMZN.O , Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Apple IncAAPL.O were among the biggest boosts tothe indexes.

Powell also pointed to economic risks, includingpersistently weak inflation, slowing global growth and adownturn in business investment, in prepared remarks ahead ofhis two-day testimony before Congress. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

"It could be an insurance cut," David Mazza, head of productat Direxion Investments in New York.

"Meaning just in case things do deteriorate worse or thetrade war heats up again, let's pull back the hike we did inDecember and then begin another wait-and-see approach."

Traders raised the bets of a 50 basis point reduction to 23%following the comments, according to the CME Group's FedWatchtool. They had nearly abandoned hopes of an aggressive reductionwhile still expecting the first U.S. rate cut since thefinancial crisis at the July 30-31 meeting.

Alluding to the strong jobs data that tempered hopes of asharp rate cut at the end of the month, Powell said the reportdid not fundamentally change the central bank's outlook and thatthere is important economic data before the meeting.

Investors will now wait for minutes from the Fed's Junepolicy, scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET, for more clues onthe path forward on interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0IL

At 13:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up93.64 points, or 0.35%, at 26,877.13, the S&P 500 .SPX was up15.15 points, or 0.51%, at 2,994.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 58.63 points, or 0.72%, at 8,200.35.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with energy .SPNY , technology .SPLRCT and communication services .SPLRCL leading the gainers.

Energy stocks .SPNY benefited from a jump in oil pricesjumped at least 3%. O/R

Shares of banks .SPXBK , which tend to benefit in a higherinterest rate environment, retreated 0.54% after Powell'scomments. The financial sector .SPSY shed 0.16%. US/

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV'sMYL.O shares fell 3.1% afterrival Amneal Pharmaceuticals IncAMRX.N cut its 2019 coreearnings forecast.

Deere & CoDE.N slipped 1% after UBS downgraded thetractor maker's shares to "neutral" from "buy", saying demand innext couple of quarters will weaken.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.36-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 67 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 91 new highs and 36 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh, Manas Mishra and Shreyashi Sanyal inBengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics