US STOCKS-Wall St higher on tech boost, focus shifts to earnings

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday,helped by technology shares as focus shifted to corporateearnings after a cautious message from the Federal Reserve oninterest rates drove some of the biggest falls since May in theprevious session. The U.S. central bank reduced borrowing costs by awidely-expected quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, butFed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a series of further cuts wasunlikely, leading to a sharp selloff on the S&P 500 and Dow. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Despite that, all three major indexes posted their secondstraight monthly gains in July, closing the book on a month inwhich the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached fresh record highs.

"It was always going to be a tough job for the Fed to be asdovish as stock markets hoped. The 25 bps cut was a non-event,"said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, in a note.

"With the Fed out of the way there is a chance that we canall get back to focusing on earnings and how earnings seasoncontinues to paint a broadly positive picture."

Almost three weeks through earnings, reports so far havebeen strong. Of the 296 companies in the S&P 500 that havereported second-quarter earnings, 74.7% have beaten Streetestimates for profit, according to Refinitiv data.

The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT , Wall Street's bestperformer so far this year, rose 1.12% after a 1.5% drop in theprevious session.

Verizon Communications IncVZ.N rose 1.41%, driving a0.85% gain in the communication services sector .SPLRCL , afterthe wireless carrier beat quarterly profit estimates as it addedfar more net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill thanexpected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3I9

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.27 points,or 0.36%, to 26,960.54, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.11 points,or 0.47%, to 2,994.49.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 71.57 points, or 0.88%,to 8,246.99.

Kellogg CoK.N jumped 9.52% after the company beatanalysts' expectations for quarterly sales and profit, driven byhigher demand for its snacks, including Pringles and Pop-Tarts,in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3SY

But not all reports were upbeat.

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O dropped 3.32% after the chipmaker'squarterly revenue and profit forecast fell short of Wall Streettargets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W5P7

Among other decliners, the energy sector .SPNY slid 0.59%,the most among the 11 major S&P sectors, as oil prices declinedon Fed commentary on further rate cuts and as rising U.S. outputhelped keep the market well supplied. O/R

Shares of oil major Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N dropped 0.65%,while Chevron CorpCVX.N dipped 0.04%. Both companies are dueto report earnings on Friday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.23-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.94-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and five newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 44 new lows.

