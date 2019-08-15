US STOCKS-Wall St higher on strong retail sales data

Shutterstock photo





* Walmart gains after Q2 comp sales beat

* Cisco tumbles after forecast disappoints

* Indexes up: Dow 0.44%, S&P 0.42%, Nasdaq 0.17% (Updates prices to early afternoon)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tried to bounce back onThursday from a steep selloff a day earlier, as strong retailssales data and upbeat Walmart earnings eased concerns of arecession, but mixed signals on trade and Cisco's dismalforecast capped gains.

Recession fears have gripped the market after the U.S.Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time in 12 years onWednesday on growing worries about the impact of a bruisingtrade war on global growth.

However, a Commerce Department report showed a muchbetter-than-expected rise in July retail sales as consumersbought a range of goods even as they cut back on motor vehiclepurchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSFJEF8Y

"Data still indicates that the consumer is in a relativelygood shape, it points to the fact that even with an invertedyield curve that we saw yesterday, a recession is not coming sofast," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview AssetManagement in Chicago.

"The trade news is not linear. It's very hard to guess whatthe next step is going to be and it's impacting companies likeCisco, so the longer the trade issue lingers, the harder it isgoing be for companies to show top- and bottom-line growth."

Cisco Systems IncCSCO.O dropped 7% and was the biggestdrag on all three major indexes, after the Dow component blamedthe bruising U.S.-China trade war for poor quarterly forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A4WK

China's finance ministry said earlier in the day that itwould retaliate to the latest U.S. tariffs, spooking marketsinitially.

However, a spokeswoman for the ministry later said, "We hopethe U.S. will meet China halfway, and implement the consensus ofthe two heads of the two countries in Osaka." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U017

Walmart IncWMT.N shares rose 4.3% after the retailerreported second-quarter U.S. comparable sales that beatestimates and boosted its earnings forecast for the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B082

The company's strong report lifted the consumer staplessector .SPLRCS up 1.5%, which gave the biggest boost to themarket.

At 12:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 112.05 points, or 0.44%, at 25,591.47, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 11.95 points, or 0.42%, at 2,852.55. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 13.38 points, or 0.17%, at 7,787.31.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is about 6% away from anall-time high hit in July.

General ElectricGE.N plunged as much as 15.3%, and was onpace to post its biggest one-day drop in a decade, after awhistleblower in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme case allegedthat company financial filings masked the depths of itsproblems. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NU

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.48-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.48-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 47 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 204 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)