US STOCKS-Wall St headed lower as yuan slide deepens trade fears

* Futures drop: Dow 1.26%, S&P 1.35%, Nasdaq 1.73%

By Medha Singh

China let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level for thefirst time since 2008 on Monday, a sign Beijing might be willingto tolerate more currency weakness that could further inflamethe trade conflict with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511P6

All three of Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply at theend of last week after President Donald Trump upended atemporary trade truce by promising another round of tariffs onChinese imports.

The support that markets have seen since May fromexpectations of an aggressive round of monetary easing has alsoevaporated in the aftermath of the U.S. Federal Reserve'sstatement last week.

The S&P 500 and Dow e-minis EScv11YMcv1 fell by around1.4%, while futures on the Nasdaq NQcv1 , heavily exposed byits chipmakers and other global technology players to Chinesemarkets, were down 1.7%.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O slid 2.5% in premarket tradingas analysts expected the newly proposed tariffs to hurt demandfor its flagship iPhone, while chipmakers Advanced Micro DevicesInc AMD.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O , Micron Technology IncMU.O and Intel CorpINTC.O dropped between 1.4% and 3.4%.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N fell between 2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Signals from the bond market were also daunting asinvestors' searching for safer assets sent the U.S. 10-yearTreasury yields to fresh three-year lows following their biggestweekly drop in seven years on Friday. US/

The rest of the high-flying FAANG group also lost ground,with Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O down between1.7% and 2.3%.

In economic news, data due at 10:00 a.m. ET is expected toshow the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM)non-manufacturing index rose to 55.5 in July from 55.1 a monthearlier.