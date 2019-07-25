US STOCKS-Wall St gives up record high following weak results, Draghi

Shutterstock photo





* ECB disappoints investors wanting more dovish stance

* Ford falls after quarterly profit miss

* Indexes: Dow -0.47%, S&P 500 -0.53%, Nasdaq -1.00% (Updates to close)

By Noel Randewich

July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record highs onThursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterly results fromFord Motor and other companies and after European Central Bankchief Mario Draghi's comments disappointed investors hoping fora more dovish stance on monetary policy.

The ECB signaled its intention to explore monetary easing but did not cut interest rates, and President Mario Draghisounded more upbeat on the economy than investors expected.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest ratesnext week to bolster the U.S. economy, even as the U.S.unemployment rate sits at its lowest in 50 years.

"The ECB's rosier outlook may be giving the market a bit ofa chill," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive of HorizonInvestment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"The market continues to hope for dovish central banks andthe actions of one central bank lead the market to wonder whatthat means for the Federal Reserve."

Ford Motor CoF.N tumbled 7.45% after the automakerreported a lower-than-expected profit and gave a disappointingfull-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P1KM

The S&P 500 information technology index .SPLRCT fell0.8%, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX falling1.7% from record highs.

Xilinx IncXLNX.O tumbled 3.4% after the chipmaker gave aweak quarterly forecast, hit by the impact of U.S. restrictionson selling to Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4TP

Facebook IncFB.O dropped 1.9% after the social mediagiant said new rules and product changes aimed at protectinguser privacy would slow its revenue growth into next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4J5

Align TechnologyALGN.O plunged 27% and was the biggestdecliner on the S&P 500 after the orthodontic device maker'scurrent-quarter forecast came in below estimates.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Broad expectations that the Fed would cut rates to counterthe impact of a protracted trade war have helped Wall Street'smain indexes scale record levels this month.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC tumbled 1% to 8,238.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI dipped 0.47% to endat 27,141.05 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.53% to3,003.7.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Wednesday.

In extended trade, Amazon.comAMZN.O fell 2% after itsquarterly operating income forecast missed analysts'expectations.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a2.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.63-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and three new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 93 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.6 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.3 billion-share average for the full session over thelast 20 trading days.