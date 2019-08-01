US STOCKS-Wall St gives up gains following Trump trade tweet

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* All 3 major indexes reverse gains as Trump announces newtariffs

* 10-year Treasury yields dip to more than 2-1/2-year low

* U.S. manufacturing grows at slowest pace in nearly 3 years

* Indexes down: Dow 0.85%, S&P 500 0.78%, Nasdaq 0.76% (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline, adds NEW YORKdateline)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street abruptly reversedits gains on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump tweetedthat he would impose an additional 10% tariffs on $300 billionin Chinese imports, sending the long-running U.S. China tradewar that has rattled markets for months back to center stage.

After spending most of the session on track for their bestday since June, all three major U.S. stock indices took a suddenU-turn as investors quickly turned into sellers following the tweet. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21901V

Trump's remarks also sent U.S. Treasury yields lower, withthe 10-year yield dropping to its lowest level since November2016.

The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX , a gauge of investoranxiety, shot to its highest reading since June 5.

"It shows the market's sensitivity to trade," said ChuckCarlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Servicesin Hammond, Indiana. "This is a continuation of the fraying thatseems to be going on with the trade talks.

"Nobody knows what Trump's agenda is, what he would look atas a win," Carlson added. "Obviously he's seeing China'sreluctance to do anything toward a resolution and he's throwingin a grenade."

Earlier in the session, Wall Street got a boost frompositive earnings from a wide range of companies, includingGeneral Motors Co GM.N , Kellogg CoK.N , VerizonCommunications IncVZ.N and Yum Brands IncYUM.N , amongothers.

In economic news, the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded atits slowest pace in almost three years in July, according to theInstitute for Supply Management's purchasing manager index(PMI).

"The manufacturing space in the U.S. is slowing," saidRobert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfoliomanager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "It's something tobe mindful of.

"If you want to say the Fed had to cut rates, that's a goodreading to point to," Pavlik added.

Investors now look to Friday's release of the LaborDepartment's closely watched jobs report, which is expected toshow the U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs last month, with theunemployment rate seen holding steady at 3.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 227.81 points,or 0.85%, to 26,636.46, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.38 points, or0.78%, to 2,957 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.86points, or 0.76%, to 8,113.56.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight were tradinglower, with financials .SPSY and trade-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI seeing the biggest losses.

Second-quarter earnings season continues at full throttle,with 355 of S&P 500 companies having reported. Of those, 74.4%have bested Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 earnings growth of 2.5%, up fromjust 0.3% a month ago, per Refinitiv.

Pick-ups and SUVs drove General Motors' second-quarterprofit beat, but the automaker's stock turned negative after theTrump tweet and was last down 0.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X0EN

Verizon shares rose 0.6% after the largest U.S. mobilecarrier surprised consensus estimates to the upside, reportingmore net monthly phone subscribers than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3OU

Kellogg surged 10.1% as higher North American demand helpedthe packaged food company beat second-quarter estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3SY

Shares of Yum Brands Inc jumped 4.4% after beating analystprofit and sales expectations on better-than-expected growth atall its restaurant chains, which include Taco Bell and PizzaHut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3IC

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 97 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))