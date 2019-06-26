US STOCKS-Wall St gains on tech rally, trade hopes rekindled

Shutterstock photo





By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Technology shares led the S&P500 and the Nasdaq higher on Wednesday after remarks by TreasurySecretary Steven Mnuchin rekindled hopes for a de-escalation ofU.S.-China trade tensions and brought buyers back from thesidelines.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were up, though offsession highs.

Trade-sensitive industrial stocks, led by Boeing CoBA.N ,provided the biggest lift to the Dow. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaqwere set to snap three-day losing streaks, which were driven inpart by increasing pessimism as to whether a planned meetingbetween President Donald Trump and China's president, XiJinping, at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan would yieldany progress in the two country's protracted tariff dispute.

But hopes for a way forward were raised when Mnuchin said inan interview on CNBC, "We were about 90% of the way there (witha deal), and I think there's a path to complete this." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X3SR

Trump later said it was "absolutely possible" to avoidimposing additional tariffs on imported Chinese goods, but saidhe was "very happy where we are now." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

"The markets are easily led by trade news," said JosephSroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "Themarket anticipates that something positive will come out of theG20 meeting this weekend."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 53.11 points,or 0.2%, to 26,601.33, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.89 points, or0.10%, to 2,920.27, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 36.20points, or 0.46%, to 7,920.92.

A rise in crude prices LCOc1 boosted energy stocks .SPNY . Energy and tech companies .SPLRCT were the biggestpercentage gainers among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500.

Chipmakers led the tech rally. The Philadelphia SESemiconductor index .SOX rose 3.4% after Micron Technology IncMU.O posted upbeat results and forecast a recovery in chipdemand. Micron's shares jumped 13.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2KR

Apple IncAAPL.O shares were up 2.1% after the iPhonemaker confirmed that it bought self-driving startup Drive.ai urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X01X and after Trump suggested in an interview that theEuropean Union was out of line with its lawsuits against U.S.tech firms, saying that the United States was the one thatshould be taking action. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0J8

EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday hit BroadcomAVGO.O with demands that the chipmaker drop its exclusivity clauseswith TV and modem makers as part of its ongoing investigation.Nevertheless, Broadcom's shares were up 2.0%

General Mills IncGIS.N was among the biggest percentagelosers on the S&P 500, dropping 4.2% after the packaged foodcompany missed quarterly sales estimates, hit by lower snacksdemand in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X2R8

In economic news, new orders for non-defense capital goodsrose more than economists expected in May, suggesting somestabilization in business spending, which had shown signs ofweakness amid trade jitters and bloated inventories. But overallorders for durable goods dropped, driven by a 28.2% plunge innon-defense aircraft orders, partly due to Boeing's move to cutproduction of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1FS

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and four newlows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 81 newlows.