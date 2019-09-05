US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data

Shutterstock photo





* U.S., China to hold high-level trade talks in October

* Apple, chipmakers rise in premarket trading

* Indexes up: Dow 1.32%, S&P 1.02%, Nasdaq 1.22% (Updates to open)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on hopes ofa de-escalation in trade tensions after Washington and Beijingagreed to hold high-level talks next month, while data showingstrong job addition in the private sector allayed some slowdownconcerns.

China'sCommerce Ministry said its trade team will lay thegroundwork with their U.S. counterparts in mid-September for theOctober talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

Technology stocks .SPLRCT led gains and provided thebiggest boost among the 11 major S&P sectors, rising 1.76%.

Those gains were driven by Apple IncAAPL.O , which rose2.02%, and chipmakers, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX jumping 3.43%.

"The resumption of trade talks is building enthusiasm thatmaybe some sort of deal, like suspension of tariffs for a while,might be in the works," said Peter Cardillo, chief marketeconomist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Data showed U.S. private employers' payrolls grew at thefastest pace in four months in August led by big gains inservice-sector jobs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25W0EW

The ADP National Employment Report, considered a precursorto the Labor Department's more comprehensive jobs report, showedthe private sector added 195,000 jobs in August, above economists' expectations of an increase of 149,000 jobs.

Following a contraction in U.S. factory activity in August,investors will turn their attention to any sign of a similarslowdown in the services sector.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management'snon-manufacturing activity index for August, due out at 10 a.m.ET, is expected to show a reading of 54.0, following July's53.7.

However, even if non-manufacturing data comes in belowexpectations, it will not overshadow positive trade news,Cardillo said.

Investors will also keep a close watch on the crucialnonfarm payrolls data due on Friday, with analysts cautioningthat any weakness could suggest a slowing U.S. economy.

At 9:43 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 347.73 points, or 1.32%, at 26,703.20, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 30.02 points, or 1.02%, at 2,967.80 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 96.93 points, or 1.22%, at 8,073.81.

In deal news, insurer Prudential Financial IncPRU.N agreed to acquire online insurance startup Assurance IQ Inc for$2.35 billion. Shares of Prudential fell 1.4%.

Among losers were the defensive utilities .SPLRCU , realestate .SPLRCR and consumer staples .SPLRCS sectors.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.96-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

