US STOCKS-Wall St flattens out into Labor Day weekend

* Stock market to be shut for Labor day on Monday

* Ulta Beauty tumbles on full-year forecast cut

* U.S. consumer spending increases strongly

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gains on Wall Street petered out onFriday, with the Nasdaq index turning negative, as an upbeatmood fueled by signs of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks andsolid domestic consumer spending data, waned ahead of a longLabor day weekend.

The three main indexes opened higher, following data whichshowed strong U.S. consumer spending in July and signals fromWashington and Beijing on Thursday, that they will resume tradetalks, as the countries discussed the next round of in-personnegotiations in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29Kurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSUJEF9J

With analysts saying investors were taking money off thetable ahead of Labor Day weekend, by midday only the Dow JonesIndustrial Average .DJI was clearly in positive territory.

"Frankly, markets have been overly optimistic about trade,"said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivativesfor Charles Schwab in Austin.

"I would caution people to be a little careful becauseoptimism won't last if it doesn't ultimately materialize intosomething substantive like an agreement which I just have a hardtime seeing it happen."

A sharp heightening of tensions this month after the U.S.and China slapped tariffs on each other's goods, caused panicacross global markets and resulted in a key part of the U.S.yield curve, a closely-followed recession indicator, inverting.

That has Wall Street's main indexes on course for monthlylosses of up to 3%. Still, the markets are also on course fortheir best weekly gain since June and the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is now just 3.6% away from a record high hit in July.

Markets are also bracing for a new round of U.S. tariffs onsome Chinese goods to come into effect on Sunday and thetechnology sector .SPLRCT was the biggest weight on the S&Pwith a 0.3% loss.

Ulta Beauty IncULTA.O tumbled 28.8%, to the bottom of theS&P 500, after the cosmetics company cut its full-year profitforecast.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would step in to impede anyslowdown in economic growth as a result of the trade war, haveled traders to fully price in an interest rate cut at the nextmeeting of the U.S. central bank in mid-September.

A monthly jobs report and manufacturing data next week willadd fuel for thought on the health of the U.S. economy.

At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 32.06 points, or 0.12%, at 26,394.31, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.60 points, or 0.02%, at 2,923.98. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 26.92 points, or 0.34%, at 7,946.48.

The biggest gainer on the benchmark index was Campbell SoupCo CPB.N , which jumped 8.7% after its quarterly profit beatestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q3IS

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.22-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 41 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))