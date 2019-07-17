US STOCKS-Wall St flat as railroads slide after CSX signals trade impact

Shutterstock photo





* Abbott climbs after FY profit raise

* CSX slides after profit miss, weighs on rivals

* Qualcomm up as DoJ asks to pause antitrust ruling

By Medha Singh

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks treaded water on Wednesdayas trade-related weakness hurt CSX Corp's profit, leading to adecline in railroad stocks and offsetting gains in shares ofAbbott and Qualcomm.

Shares of CSX CSX.O recorded the steepest fall on thebenchmark index, sliding 8.3% after the company postedlower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-yearrevenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1M5

Rivals Union Pacific CorpUNP.N slipped 5.3% and KansasCity Southern KSU.N fell 4%. Both companies will reportresults this week.

Losses in CSX also pushed the Dow Jones Transport Average .DJT down 2.5% and the industrials .SPLRCI about 1%, themost among six of the 11 S&P sectors that were in the red.

However, Abbott LaboratoriesABT.N rose 4% after themedical device maker topped quarterly profit estimates andlifted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast. It was thebiggest boost to the S&P 500 index. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I2MU

Since a sharp fall in May, Wall Street's main indexes havebeen trending higher to hit record highs on hopes of interestrate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

However, nervousness returned to markets on Tuesday afterU.S. President Donald Trump threatened to tax another $325billion worth of Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

"It's hard for this market to push up substantially withoutsome resolution on trade," Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry LaneInvestments in New Vernon, New Jersey, said.

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.30 points, or unchanged, at 27,335.93, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.52 points, or 0.05%, at 3,002.52. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 4.64 points, or 0.06%, at 8,227.43.

Meckler said markets rose quickly on signs of dovish Fedpolicy, but investors may be inclined to pause with tensions ontrade giving them a reason to not to commit any fresh capital.

Profit for S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.1% in thesecond quarter, the first drop in three years, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

Bank of America CorpBAC.N rose 1.1% after reporting aprofit beat, but lowered its annual net interest incomeguidance.

This follows similar warning signs from JPMorganJPM.N ,CitigroupC.N and Well Fargo WFC.N , which reported a dip inmargins and stoked fears of interest rate cuts pressuringprofit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I2H5

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O jumped 1.4% after the U.S. JusticeDepartment asked a federal appeals court to pause theenforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against the mobilechip supplier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1S1

Its gains, along with a strong quarterly profit from Dutchchip equipment maker ASMLASML.ASASML.O , helped thePhiladelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX rise 0.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I0MC

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.49-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 37 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))