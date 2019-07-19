US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed signals smaller rate cut

Shutterstock photo





* Fed expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points

* Kansas City Southern gains on profit beat

* American Express falls as expenses rise

By Evan Sully and April Joyner

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexesfell on Friday following a report that the Federal Reserve plansto cut interest rates by only a quarter-percentage point at theend of the month.

The benchmark S&P 500 erased earlier marginal gains after aWall Street Journal report on the Fed's plans. According to thereport, while the U.S. central bank is not prepared to make abigger 50-basis-point cut, it may make further rate cuts in thefuture given concerns about a decline in global economic growthand uncertainty about trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K3LY

On Thursday, stocks had risen as comments from New York FedPresident John Williams increased hopes of a bigger rate cut.Later that day, however, a New York Fed representative said Williams' comments were not intended to telegraph any hintsabout upcoming Fed policy actions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

"It appears that the Fed has communicated its message," saidBucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Managementin Birmingham, Alabama. "They're basically trying to clarifytheir policy."

Futures market odds of a 50-basis-point cut at the Fed'sJuly meeting soared to 71% late Thursday immediately afterWilliams' speech but fell to 22.5% on Friday, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

The expiration of options on Friday likely amplified themarket reaction to the report, said Dennis Dick, head of marketsstructure at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"It's been one of those days where you get a lot of chop,"he said. "This is often on the third Friday of the month. Thetraders are expecting this."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.77 points,or 0.25%, to 27,154.2, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.5 points, or0.62%, to 2,976.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped60.75 points, or 0.74%, to 8,146.49.

For the week, the Dow lost 0.64%, the S&P fell 1.23% and theNasdaq shed 1.19%.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. stocks had edged higher as strongresults from Microsoft CorpMSFT.O momentarily buoyedtechnology stocks. Microsoft shares ended marginally higher, up0.1%, but the S&P 500 technology index .SPLRCT fell 0.55%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J47I

Second-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are nowestimated to rise 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data, in areversal from earlier expectations of a small drop.

Boeing CoBA.N shares gained 4.5%, despite theplanemaker's disclosure that it would take a $4.9 billionafter-tax hit from the grounding of its 737 MAX, indicating thatinvestors had expected more severe repercussions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1OR

Kansas City SouthernKSU.N shares rose 4.6% after therailroad operator posted a better-than-expected quarterlyprofit. Its shares helped the Dow Jones Transport index .DJT gain 0.6%.

Shares of American Express CoAXP.N slipped 2.8% after thecredit card issuer warned of higher operating costs this year asit spends heavily on rewards programs to attract customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2O9

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.51-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and five new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 84 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.25 billion shares, comparedto the 6.59 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by Evan Sully and April JoynerAdditional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and MedhaSingh and Uday Sampath in BengaluruEditing by Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Brown) ((Evan.Sully@thomsonreuters.com;))