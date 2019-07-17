US STOCKS-Wall St falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





* Dow transports tumble as rail companies slide

* Fed's Beige Book points to trade concerns

* Bank of America rises after earnings beat

* Indexes down: Dow 0.42%, S&P 500 0.65%, Nasdaq 0.46% (Updates to market close)

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell onWednesday as weak results from CSX Corp stoked concerns that theprotracted trade war between the United States and China couldhurt corporate earnings.

CSX CSX.O shares tumbled 10.3%, their biggest one-day dropsince 2008, after the rail freight company postedlower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-yearrevenue forecast. Ongoing trade tensions have contributed to adecline in truck and rail freight volumes in the first half of2019. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1M5

CSX was one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500 index, alongwith Union Pacific CorpUNP.N and Berkshire Hathaway IncBRKb.N , which owns BNSF Railway. Union Pacific, whose sharesdropped 6.1%, reports results on Thursday.

The losses in shares of rail companies helped push down theS&P 500 industrials index .SPLRCI , whose 2.2% slide was thelargest among the S&P's 11 major sectors. The Dow JonesTransportation Average .DJT fell 3.6%.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a compendium of anecdotesfrom U.S. businesses, also pointed to trade-related pressures ontransportation and manufacturing companies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMHIEF5B

"The trade concerns are such an uncertainty," said StephenCarl, principal and head of U.S. equity trading at the WilliamsCapital Group in New York. "It could be a huge negative impact.Costs are going to be coming from higher tariffs."

But persistent trade-related concerns are a critical factorsupporting expected interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reservelater this month, said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager andmanaging director at QMA in Newark, New Jersey. The anticipationof rate cuts has helped propel U.S. stocks to new highs in thepast week.

"One of the things Trump is doing with trade is he's usingit as a cudgel against the Fed," Campbell said. "The Fed isciting uncertainty relating to trade as a reason they're open tocutting rates."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.78 points,or 0.42%, to 27,219.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 19.62 points, or0.65%, to 2,984.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped37.59 points, or 0.46%, to 8,185.21.

Bank of America CorpBAC.N rose 0.7% after posting aprofit beat, though the company lowered its annual net interestincome forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I2H5

Netflix IncNFLX.O shares tumbled in aftermarket tradeafter the company reported quarterly results. They were lastdown nearly 11%.

Profit for S&P 500 companies is expected to rise 0.4% in thesecond quarter from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBESdata.

Abbott LaboratoriesABT.N shares rose 3.1% after themedical device maker topped quarterly profit estimates andlifted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I2MU

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.67-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.73-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and three new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 86 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.1 billion shares, compared tothe 6.66 billion average for the full session over the last 20trading days. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Evan Sullyin New York and Medha Singh and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and JonathanOatis) ((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; ReutersMessaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter:@aprjoy))

