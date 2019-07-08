US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Apple drags, sharp rate cut hopes fade

Shutterstock photo





* Apple falls on downgrade; weighs on tech

* Boeing slips as Saudi airline dumps MAX order

* Fed Chair Powell's semi-annual testimony on July 10-11

By Medha Singh and Uday Sampath Kumar

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pressured bya more than 2% drop in shares of Apple Inc and as investorstoned down expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut bythe Federal Reserve later this month.

A surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday has forcedtraders to temper hopes of a sharp rate cut at the centralbank's July 30-31 policy meeting, even as a reduction is stillexpected.

Bets of a 50 basis point cut now hover around 7%, down fromabout 20% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

People are reducing their expectations of a Fed rate cutafter getting back from a mini vacation last week, said RobertPavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio managerat SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York, referring to last week'sholiday shortened week on account of Independence Day.

Investors might get an opportunity to gauge near-termmonetary policy thinking during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell'ssemi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July 10-11.

However, Pavlik does not expect Powell to give too much awayat the hearing.

Also on tap is the central bank's June meeting minutes,scheduled for release on Wednesday.

At 11:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 129.29 points, or 0.48%, at 26,792.83, and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 14.84 points, or 0.50%, at 2,975.57. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 64.24 points, or 0.79%, at 8,097.55.

Apple IncAAPL.O fell and was the biggest drag on all thethree main Wall Street indexes. Rosenblatt Securities downgradedthe iPhone maker's shares to "sell" from "neutral", and said itexpected the company to face "fundamental deterioration" in thenext six to twelve months.

The drop in Apple shares led to a 0.91% fall in thetechnology .SPLRCT sector, the steepest among eight of the 11major S&P sectors trading lower.

The major sectors trading higher were energy .SPNY , up onhigher oil prices, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and realestate .SPLRCR .

Boeing Co'sBA.N shares fell 1.4% after Saudi Arabianbudget airline flyadeal said it would not proceed with aprovisional $5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2480BE

Symantec CorpSYMC.O rose 3.4% after Jefferies said thecybersecurity firm is a "logical financial acquisition" amidreports of Broadcom IncAVGO.O in advanced talks for a deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.72-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 30 new lows.