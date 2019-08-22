US STOCKS-Wall St falls after disappointing data, Fed policymakers dampen rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's Harker does not see case for additional stimulus

* U.S. factory sector contracts

* ECB eyes stimulus package as growth looks weaker

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned lower on Thursday asthe first contraction in the manufacturing sector in nearly adecade and uncertainty about future interest rate cutsovershadowed an initial boost from upbeat retail earnings.

IHS Markit said its "flash" survey on new orders for U.S.manufactured goods fell to 49.5 in August, over concerns whetherthe U.S.-China trade war would tip the economy into a recession.In response, yields on the U.S. two-year Treasury notes againmoved above those of 10-Year bonds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0WDUS/

"Manufacturing has been pretty weak across the globe for awhile now and we are starting to see that bleed into U.S.," saidJoe Mallen, chief investment officer at Helios QuantitativeResearch. "It's not unexpected, but definitely not good forprospects of our economy going forward."

Adding to the downbeat mood, Philadelphia Federal ReserveBank President Patrick Harker said he does not see the case foradditional stimulus, while Kansas City Federal Reserve BankPresident Esther George said she does not yet see a signal of adownturn in the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I0C4urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25I0FF

Their comments sent jitters through markets ahead of ahighly anticipated speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell onFriday at an annual gathering of central bankers in JacksonHole.

The release of the minutes from the U.S. central bank'smeeting on July 30-31 offered little clarity on its next move.The policymakers were deeply divided over their quarter-pointcut in rates, but united in wanting to signal the move was noton a preset path to further cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

Despite the stock market stabilizing from a rough first halfof August, investors are wary about how far policymakers arewilling to cut rates and Powell's remarks may prove crucial toshort-term sentiment.

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 7.34 points, or 0.03%, at 26,195.39, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 8.07 points, or 0.28%, at 2,916.36. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 48.87 points, or 0.61%, at 7,971.33.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower with a 0.59%decline in technology .SPLRCT weighing the most on thebenchmark index. Interest-rate sensitive bank stocks gained ascentral bankers toned down expectations of aggressive rate cuts. US/

Leading gains on the S&P 500 was Nordstrom IncJWN.N , up15.4%, as it joined Target CorpTGT.N and Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N this week in delivering a quarterly profit beat andbolstering confidence in consumer demand.

L Brands IncLB.N slid 7.8% after the Victoria's Secretowner reported quarterly sales short of estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.33-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.86-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

