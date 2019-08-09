US STOCKS-Wall St extends fall as Trump's comment amplifies trade fears

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. still talking to China but no deal for now - Trump

* U.S. may delay permitting firms to trade with Huawei

* Uber slides after reporting record loss

* Indexes down: Dow 0.61%, S&P 0.71%, Nasdaq 0.93% (Changes comment, adds details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes added to losseson Friday after President Donald Trump said he was not going tomake a deal with China for now, exacerbating fears that theU.S.-China trade stand-off would aggravate the global economicslowdown.

Trump's remark followed a report that said Washington wasdelaying a decision to allow some trade between U.S. firms andChina's telecom equipment maker Huawei again. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23R00L

That pressured the shares of chipmakers and othertariff-sensitive technology companies .SPLRCT . ThePhiladelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX fell 1.8% and AppleInc AAPL.O slipped 1.1%.

"Until we get some sort of tangible answers to what the(Trump) administration is going to do with China, this is goingto be a overhang on the market, creating plenty of sharpswings," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New VinesCapital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Political uncertainty in Italy, euro zone's third-largesteconomy, and a surprise contraction in Britain's economy as itgears up to leave the European Union in October added to marketworries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545A5urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1IO05H

More investors sought the safety of U.S. government bonds,which pushed the U.S. Treasury yields lower. US/

Friday's losses in U.S. stocks come a day after they rose torecord their best one-day percentage gain in two months in aturbulent week dominated by a symbolic drop in China's currency.

At 10:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 161.38 points, or 0.61%, at 26,216.81, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 20.83 points, or 0.71%, at 2,917.26. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 75.14 points, or 0.93%, at 7,964.02.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with technologysector .SPLRCT , which bore the brunt of this week's selloff,slipping the most.

With investors turning wary of risk, defensive sectors,including utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR ,outperformed this week.

Among stocks, Uber Technologies IncUBER.N shed 6.9% afterthe ride-hailing company reported a record $5.2 billion loss andrevenue that fell short of Wall Street targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545AX

DXC TechnologyDXC.N tumbled 31.4% after the IT andconsulting services provider cut its full-year profit andrevenue forecast.

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR.O shares plunged 33.1% after thedrug developer flagged manufacturing issues with itsexperimental cancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.27-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

