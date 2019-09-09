US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat amid rate hopes, tech declines

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* AT&T rises after activist Elliott urges asset sales

* Technology, healthcare indexes fall

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended flat onMonday as increased expectations of stimulus from central banksaround the world were offset by losses in technology andhealthcare shares.

Investors also appeared to pull back from buying after themarket posted solid increases last week, strategists said.Microsoft CorpMSFT.O was the day's biggest drag on the S&P500 and Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 financial index .SPSY was among the day'sbest-performing groups, rising 1.5%, with banks .SPXBK gaining3.2% and U.S. Treasury yields up on rising bets of an interestrate cut at the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting.

Cementing those expectations, Fed Chairman Jerome Powellsaid late last week the central bank would "act as appropriate"to sustain economic expansion, a phrase that financial marketshave read as a sign of an impending rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25X0YQ

"This is kind of the eye of the storm," as investors awaitmore news on interest rates or trade, said Paul Nolte, portfoliomanager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

But, he said, "for the market to move significantly higherfrom here, we'd really need to see something happen on trade."

Stocks rose last week largely on easing worries aboutU.S.-China trade negotiations.

This week, the European Central Bank is expected tointroduce new stimulus measures at its meeting on Thursday.

"The market is absorbing those gains from last week, and ...is in a wait-and-see regarding the European Central Bankmeeting," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist atPrudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.05 points, or0.14%, to 26,835.51, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.28 point, or0.01%, to 2,978.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped15.64 points, or 0.19%, to 8,087.44.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinsaid he did not see the threat of a recession as the Trumpadministration seeks to revive trade negotiations with China,adding he expected a positive year ahead for the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY

In healthcare, AmgenAMGN.O fell 2.6% after analystsraised questions about data on the company's lung cancer drug,while the S&P 500 healthcare index .SPXHC was down 0.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602QR The S&P 500 technology index .SPLRCT ended down0.7%.

Among gainers, energy stocks .SPNY rose along with oilprices.

Among other stocks, AT&T IncT.N gained 1.5% aftershareholder Elliott Management Corp disclosed a $3.2 billionstake in the company and pushed for changes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2602Q4

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.2% after it suspended load testingof its new widebody 777X aircraft over the weekend as mediareports said a cargo door failed in a ground stress test. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Y05U

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.51-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and three new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 59 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.42 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.77 billion-share average for the full session overthe last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New YorkAdditional reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing byMatthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))