US STOCKS-Wall St end down amid more trade woes, high volatility

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. still talking to China but no deal for now -Trump

* Uber slides after reporting record loss

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Fridayfollowing renewed jitters over the U.S.-China trade war, cappinga week of trading that saw big swings and high volume.

President Donald Trump said the United States and China werepursuing trade talks but he was not ready to make a deal,fanning fears over the impact of the trade war on the globaleconomy.

Trump also said the United States would continue to refrainfrom doing business with Chinese telecoms equipment giant HuaweiTechnologies HWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23R00L

The week was marked by wild swings, but indexes finishednearly flat on the week. This week's volume on U.S. exchangeswas also the biggest weekly total of the year, exceeding 41billion shares.

On Friday, all three indexes were down more than 1% in earlytrading and rebounded later in the session, with the Dow brieflyturning positive at one point. This left a 315-point swingbetween the blue-chip index's high and low of the day.

The frequent comments on trade are "leaving investorswhipsawed," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments,a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"As volatility has picked up, you've gotten more interest onthe part of traders, and that in turn has led to even highervolume," he said. "When you get moves like this and reversals,it brings a lot of high-frequency traders in and short-termtraders."

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive technologycompanies .SPLRCT fell, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductorindex .SOX down 1.8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 90.75 points,or 0.34%, to 26,287.44, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 19.44 points, or0.66%, to 2,918.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped80.02 points, or 1%, to 7,959.14.

Shares of AmgenAMGN.O jumped 5.9% after news that a U.S.judge said patents relating to the Amgen's blockbusterrheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid, denying a challengeby Novartis AGNOVN.S . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2554VB

Uber Technologies IncUBER.N shed 6.8% after theride-hailing company reported a record $5.2 billion quarterlyloss and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545AX

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR.O shares also plunged, a dayafter the drug developer flagged manufacturing issues with itsexperimental cancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.99-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and nine new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 129 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New YorkAdditionalreporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur, Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman) ((mailto:caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 2236393; Reuters Messaging:rm://caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))