US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as trade concerns weigh, big rate cut hopes fade

* 3M falls after RBC downgrade

* Banks turn higher as U.S. Treasury yields rise

* Gains in Facebook, Netflix help keep Nasdaq afloat

By Medha Singh

July 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials wereon track to fall for the third straight session on Tuesday, asinvestors worried over warnings of a hit to earnings from theU.S.-China trade dispute and reined in hopes of a steep interestrate cut this month.

In the latest indication of the trade war hurtingbusinesses, German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE forecast a30% fall in its adjusted annual profit, triggering a near 1%fall in shares of U.S. chemical companies .SPXCM . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A1B9

Adding to the downbeat mood, RBC Capital Markets downgraded3M Co MMM.N to "sector perform", citing macro pressures fromChina, auto and electronics sectors. The industrialconglomerate's shares fell 2.4% and pulled down the S&Pindustrial sector .SPLRCI 0.57%.

Boeing CoBA.N slipped 0.4% after reporting a 37% drop indeliveries in the first half of 2019, hurt by the grounding ofits best-selling 737 MAX jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A2X8

"The negative (BASF) guidance is concerning in many ways forinvestors. I don't think it is particularly surprisingconsidering the trade uncertainty that is lingering over themarket at the moment," said Mike Dowdall, investment strategistfor BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

Second-quarter earnings season is expected to start inearnest next week and profits at S&P 500 companies are set todip 0.2% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Stocks have retreated from their record closing highs sincea robust June jobs report on Friday tempered expectations of anaggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut by the FederalReserve.

Focus this week will be on Fed chief Jerome Powell's remarksat his two-day testimony before the Congress, startingWednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank's Junepolicy meeting minutes.

On the trade front, White House economic adviser LarryKudlow said China was expected to move forward with agriculturalpurchases from the United States as trade talks resumed betweenthe two countries after a two-month hiatus. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0GD

"The bar on trade, similar to earnings, is very low at themoment," said Dowdall. "As long as there is no furtherescalation from here, that should be market neutral topotentially market positive."

At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 82.19 points, or 0.31%, at 26,723.95, and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.05 points, or 0.04%, at 2,974.90.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 18.48 points, or 0.23%,at 8,116.87.

Gains in Amazon.comAMZN.O , Facebook IncFB.O andNetflix NFLX.O propped up the Nasdaq.

Netflix rose 1.8% after Cowen and Co said the videostreaming services provider would benefit from high viewershipfor the recently released third series of its original show"Stranger Things".

Interest-rate sensitive banks .SPXBK reversed course totrade 0.59% higher as U.S. Treasury yields rose. US/

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.54-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 37 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

