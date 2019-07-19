US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher on Microsoft's beat, rate cut optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Microsoft rises after solid growth in cloud business

* Technology biggest boost to S&P 500

* Kansas City Southern gains on profit beat

* Indexes up: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.09%, Nasdaq 0.14% (Changes comment, adds details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes inched higheron Friday after solid results from technology giant Microsoftadded to an upbeat mood following hints from a top FederalReserve official that a U.S. interest rate cut could beimminent.

Microsoft CorpMSFT.O , the most valuable U.S. company,rose 1.7% as strength in its cloud business helped it beatestimates at the end of a week of mixed earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J47I

The gains also lifted the technology sector .SPLRCT 0.38%,making it one of the six major S&P indexes trading higher.

"Microsoft is a sign that not all companies are sufferingfrom the downturn we're seeing in manufacturing or the pressurefrom interest rates that's affecting financials," said JeffKleintop, chief global investment strategist, at Charles Schwabin Boston.

Second-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are nowestimated to rise 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data, in areversal from earlier expectations of a small drop.

Remarks from the New York Fed President John Williams, apermanent voting member of the Fed's policy setting committee,that the U.S. central bank cannot wait for economic disaster tounfold and must add stimulus early were behind Thursday'spositive close. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

Traders have raised bets for a larger, half-percentage pointcut in rates at the July 30-31 policy meeting to 43%, from a 23%chance a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Gains in Boeing CoBA.N also propped up the blue-chip DowIndustrials .DJI and the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX .

The planemaker disclosed it would take a $4.9 billionafter-tax hit due to estimated disruptions from the grounding ofits 737 MAX, but shares gained 3.6% indicating that investorshad expected worst. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1OR

At 10:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 61.51 points, or 0.23%, at 27,284.48, and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.82 points, or 0.09%, at 2,997.93. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 11.13 points, or 0.14%, at 8,218.37.

The main indexes have eased off all-time highs hit at thestart of this week as some of the first batches ofsecond-quarter earnings releases pointed to a slowdown in growthunder the shadow of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Kansas City SouthernKSU.N shares rose 2.6% after therailroad operator posted a better-than-expected quarterlyprofit. Its shares helped the Dow transports index .DJT edgeup about 0.8%.

Credit card issuer American Express CoAXP.N beat profitestimates but shares slipped 2.3% as expenses jumped. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2QZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2O9

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.27-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 44 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 42 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;editing by Patrick Graham and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

