US STOCKS-Wall St eases from record highs as tech drags; Fed meeting eyed

* Fed policy meeting to start on Tuesday

* Mylan to combine with Pfizer's generic unit

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks retreated from record highson Monday, weighed by technology shares ahead of high profileearnings including that of Apple, which will test the impact oftrade tensions on global growth, ahead of the Federal Reserve'spolicy-setting meeting.

The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT , the index's bestperformer so far this year, dropped 0.37%. However, a rise inshares of Apple IncAAPL.O , ahead of its quarterly reportafter markets close on Tuesday, helped support the blue-chip DowIndustrials index .DJI .

"Today is the day that people will take risk off the table,so they can be flatter heading into the Fed meeting," MichaelAntonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee,said.

The S&P 500 index has risen 2.7% this month on hopes thatthe Fed would take a more dovish approach to counter the impactof a protracted U.S.-China trade war, which has helped WallStreet's main indexes scale record levels this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

But the market's recovery from a torrid month of trading inMay have also been dependent on other indicators like earningsnot being so robust as to make the U.S. central bank hold fire.

Data from Refinitiv shows 76% of the 222 S&P 500 companiesthat have reported earnings so far have topped profit estimates,but reports on the U.S. economy went in the opposite direction,supporting action by the Fed.

A quarter point cut to bolster the amount of capitalcoursing through financial markets and support borrowing byordinary Americans is fully priced in for Wednesday and it willbe policymakers' comments on what next would define whether arally since May continues. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LFurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K10W

Fed's rate-setting committee will release its policystatement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday after the end ofa two-day meeting and Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a pressconference shortly after.

Antonelli said investors will watch Powell's speech forclues on whether it is just an insurance cut or the start of atightening cycle.

Among other stocks, Mylan NVMYL.O jumped 8.36% after itconfirmed reports over the weekend that it was combining withPfizer Inc's PFE.N off-patent branded and generic establishedmedicines business to form a new global player. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2ON

Pfizer fell 2.29% after the drugmaker cut its full-yearprofit and revenue forecast in an unexpected release of itsquarterly results to go with the deal announcement.

At 11:09 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 61.11 points, or 0.22%, at 27,253.56, the S&P 500 .SPX wasdown 6.58 points, or 0.22%, at 3,019.28.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 62.05 points, or0.74%, at 8,268.17. Weighing on the tech-heavy index weredeclines in shares of heavyweights Amazon.com IncAMZN.O andMicrosoft Corp MSFT.O .

Among other decliners, the communication services sector .SPLRCL fell 0.77% following a 3% surge on Friday owing toupbeat results from Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O .

Defensive real estate .SPLRCR and consumer staples .SPLRCS sectors were among the few trading in positiveterritory.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.30-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 76 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel inBengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

