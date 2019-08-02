US STOCKS-Wall St drops to 1-month low on trade, growth fears

Shutterstock photo





* Trump vows to slap more tariff on Chinese imports

* U.S. employment growth slows in July

* NetApp tumbles after slashing forecast

* Indexes down: Dow 0.48%, S&P 0.57%, Nasdaq 0.85% (Updates to open)

By Amy Caren Daniel

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes sank toone-month lows on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-Chinatrade tensions and tepid job growth in July reinforced fears ofa global economic slowdown.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by164,000 jobs last month and the economy created 41,000 fewerjobs in May and June than previously reported. However, July'snumbers were in line with economists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

"Job numbers were not too far from expected. It shows thetrend is slowing down. It's consistent with another rate cuteither in September or October," said Scott Brown, chiefeconomist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The bigger issue for the Fed policy outlook is tariffsbecause that implies you will see higher costs for finishedgoods rather than intermediate goods that we have been importingfrom China."

The jobs report comes a day after President Donald Trumpthreatened to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chineseimports from next month, sending global markets tumblingovernight and investors fleeing to safe-haven U.S. Treasuriesand the Japanese yen.

China on Friday said it would not be blackmailed and warnedof retaliation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D001

Technology companies .SPLRCT , which get a sizeable portionof their revenue from China, were the hardest hit, down 1.34%,weighed by iPhone maker Apple IncAAPL.O and chipmakers.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX slipped 1.06%,while shares of Apple fell 1.5%.

Boeing CoBA.N , the single largest U.S. exporter to China,fell 0.8% and Caterpillar IncCAT.N declined 0.6%.

The sudden escalation in trade rhetoric follows the FederalReserve on Wednesday playing down expectations of furtheraggressive monetary policy actions after cutting interest ratesfor the first time in a decade.

Hopes that the Fed would be more accommodative to counterthe impact of the bruising trade war had helped Wall Street'smain indexes hit record highs last month. Fed funds futures implied traders were positioned for a 100%chance the central bank would reduce its target range oninterest rates by a quarter point in September, CME Group'sFedWatch program showed. MMT/

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 128.15 points, or 0.48%, at 26,455.27, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 16.70 points, or 0.57%, at 2,936.86. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 68.59 points, or 0.85%, at 8,042.53.

The defensive utilities sector .SPLRCU rose 0.3%, while asurge in oil prices helped the energy sector .SPNY eke outsmall gains. O/R

The second-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with74.4% of the 355 S&P 500 companies that have reported so farbeating profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

NetApp IncNTAP.O slumped 20.7% after the data storageequipment maker lowered its forecast for the first quarter and2020, blaming a weakening macro environment.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.24-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and four newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and 76 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

