US STOCKS-Wall St drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed

Shutterstock photo





* Apple falls on downgrade, weighs on tech

* Boeing slips as Saudi airline dumps MAX order

* Indexes down: Dow 0.4%, S&P 0.5%, Nasdaq 0.8% (Updates to close)

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday asApple shares dropped following a broker downgrade and investorscontinued to weigh chances of an aggressive interest rate cut bythe Federal Reserve later this month.

Apple IncAAPL.O fell 2.2% and was the biggest drag on theS&P 500 and Nasdaq. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded the iPhonemaker's shares to "sell" from "neutral," and said it expectedthe company to face "fundamental deterioration" in the next sixto 12 months.

The technology .SPLRCT index was down 0.7%, while thehealthcare index .SPXHC fell 0.8%, weighed down by U.S.President Donald Trump's recent statement about an upcomingexecutive order that would lower prescription drug prices.

Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday has forcedtraders to temper hopes of a sharp rate cut at the centralbank's July 30-31 policy meeting, even as a reduction is stillexpected.

"People are facing further confusion over the number ofinterest rate decreases we're likely to have going forward duemainly to the strong job numbers Friday, and reacting with amildly down day in the market," said Peter Tuz, president ofChase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Expectations about the number and timing of rate cuts havechanged slightly."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.98 points,or 0.43%, to 26,806.14, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 14.46 points, or0.48%, to 2,975.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped63.41 points, or 0.78%, to 8,098.38.

A week ago, the market forecast an 80.1% chance of a25-basis-point cut, and a 19.9% chance of a 50-basis-point cut,according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. In afternoon trade, thechances were 92% and 8%, respectively.

Investors might get an opportunity to gauge near-termmonetary policy thinking during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell'ssemi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July 10-11. Alsoahead are the central bank's June meeting minutes, scheduled forrelease on Wednesday.

Market watchers are also likely to focus on the start of thesecond-quarter earnings season next week. Profits for S&P 500companies are expected to have dipped 0.1% from a year ago,according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"People are trying to game how bad second-quarter earningsand guidance are going to be," Tuz said. "People are expecting aweak second quarter, but it's hard to determine how weak andwhat kind of guidance about third and fourth quarters will goalong with that."

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.3% and was the biggest drag on theDow after Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal said it wouldnot proceed with a provisional $5.9 billion order for theplanemaker's grounded 737 MAX aircraft, instead opting for afleet of Airbus A320 jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2480BE

Symantec CorpSYMC.O rose 2.4% after Jefferies said thecybersecurity firm is a "logical financial acquisition" amidreports Broadcom IncAVGO.O is in advanced talks for a deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 50 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.74 billion shares, comparedto the 6.77 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath inBengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Susan Thomas) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))