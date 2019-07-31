US STOCKS-Wall St drops after Fed's Powell dampens rate cut outlook

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Fed cuts interest rates by 25 bp as expected

* Dow, S&P 500 see worst one-day percentage drop since May

* Major U.S. stock indexes post 2nd straight month of gains

* Latest round of U.S.-China trade talks wrap up in Shanghai

* Indexes down: Dow 1.23%, S&P 500 1.09%, Nasdaq 1.19% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 registeredtheir biggest daily percentage drops in two months on Wednesdayafter Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectationsfor further cuts following the central bank's first interestrate cut in a decade.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session lowerafter Powell said today's move was not the beginning of alengthy rate-cutting cycle.

"My feeling is that what started off the firestorm was acomment by Powell that suggested we're one and done," said JimPaulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group inMinneapolis.

Despite today's sell-off, all three indexes posted theirsecond straight monthly gains in July, closing the book on amonth in which the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached fresh recordhighs.

"I always take the (market's) knee-jerk reaction with agrain of salt, because the first reaction is often wrong," saidJeff Mortimer, director of investment strategy at BNY MellonWealth Management.

"Maybe some were expecting more from the Fed," Mortimeradded. "But there are plenty of buyers waiting to absorb whatthese sellers are selling."

Investors were expecting the Fed's 25-basis point cut asinsurance against signs of a looming economic slowdown amid theprotracted U.S.-China trade war.

The latest round of trade talks wrapped up in Shanghai, withU.S. and Chinese negotiators leaving the table without a deal.Both sides called the talks "constructive." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

"Markets are preparing themselves for long, extended tradenegotiations," Mortimer said. "There was no progress, but themarkets had already priced it in."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 333.75 points,or 1.23%, to 26,864.27, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 32.8 points, or1.09%, to 2,980.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped98.20 points, or 1.19%, to 8,175.42.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 closed in the red, withconsumer staples .SPLRCS , materials .SPLRCM and technology .SPLRCT suffering the largest percentage losses.

Of the 296 companies in the S&P 500 that have reportedsecond-quarter earnings so far, 74.7% have surprised Streetestimates to the upside, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now see total growth of 1.3% for the quarter, upfrom just 0.3% seen at the beginning of the month, perRefinitiv.

Apple IncAAPL.O extended its gains, rising 2.0% after anincrease in services and wearables more than offset a drop iniPhone sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V1D2

Humana IncHUM.N advanced 4.3% after the health insurerbeat analysts' second-quarter earnings estimates and hiked its2019 forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W3DK

Video game maker Electronic Arts IncEA.O reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue, driven by continuedsuccess of its battle royale game "Apex Legends," sending itsstock up 4.4%.

Among losers, shares of General Electric CoGE.N dipped0.7% after the conglomerate posted a quarterly loss andannounced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer JamieMiller. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W3CW

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O slumped 10.1%after its disappointing third-quarter revenue forecast, draggingthe Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX down 3.2%.

Molson Coors Brewing CoTAP.N dropped 5.1% after missingquarterly profit expectations and announcing the retirement ofChief Executive Officer Mark Hunter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W477

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.15-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 109 new highs and 80 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.92 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.19 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Stock market reacts to the Fed https://tmsnrt.rs/2ytepfY ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,