US STOCKS-Wall St drifts lower as trade concerns weigh, big rate cut hopes fade

* 3M falls after RBC downgrade, weighs on industrials

* BASF profit warning drags on U.S. chemical companies

* Acacia soars on Cisco's$2.84 bln buyout deal

* Dow down 0.29%, S&P off 0.03%, Nasdaq up 0.39% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh

July 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials edgedlower on Tuesday, as investors worried over warnings of a hit toearnings from the U.S.-China trade dispute and reined in hopesof a steep interest rate cut this month.

In the latest indication of the trade war hurtingbusinesses, German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE forecast a30% fall in its adjusted annual profit, triggering a 1.20% dropin shares of U.S. chemical companies .SPXCM . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A1B9

Adding to the downbeat mood, RBC Capital Markets downgraded3M Co MMM.N to "sector perform", citing macro pressures fromChina, auto and electronics sectors. The industrialconglomerate's shares fell 2.6% and pulled down the S&Pindustrial sector .SPLRCI 0.56%.

The warnings come as second-quarter earnings season kicksoff in earnest next week. Profits at S&P 500 companies are setto dip 0.2% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBESdata.

"Second-quarter earnings are a very important part of thepuzzle for investors right now," said Michael Geraghty, equitystrategist at Cornerstone Capital Group in New York.

"What has been driving stocks throughout 2019 is optimismabout the Federal Reserve's policy and a trade agreement withChina, among other things."

Wall Street's main indexes have retreated from their recordclosing highs after a robust June jobs report on Friday temperedexpectations of an aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cutby the Federal Reserve.

Focus this week will be on Fed chief Jerome Powell's remarksat his two-day testimony before the Congress, startingWednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank's Junepolicy meeting minutes.

On the trade war front, the United States and China are setto relaunch trade talks this week after a two-month hiatus.White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said discussions withthe European Union on a trade pact were also progressing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0GD

At 12:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 79.05 points, or 0.29%, at 26,727.09, and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.03 points, or 0.03%, at 2,974.92.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 31.32 points, or 0.39%,at 8,129.70.

Gains in Amazon.comAMZN.O , Facebook IncFB.O andNetflix NFLX.O kept Nasdaq firmly in the positive territory.

Netflix rose 2% after Cowen and Co said the video streamingservices provider would benefit from high viewership for therecently released third series of its original show "StrangerThings".

Network gear maker Cisco Systems IncCSCO.O said it wouldbuy Acacia Communications IncACIA.O for $2.84 billion incash, sending the optical component maker's shares 35% higher.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.30-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 40 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))