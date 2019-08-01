US STOCKS-Wall St dragged down by Trump trade tweet

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* All 3 major indexes close lower as Trump announces newtariffs

* 10-year Treasury yields dip to more than 2-1/2-year low

* U.S. manufacturing grows at slowest pace in nearly 3 years

* Indexes down: Dow 1.05%, S&P 500 0.90%, Nasdaq 0.79% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell again onThursday, abruptly reversing early gains after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump put concerns about the U.S.-China trade war back inthe spotlight, tweeting that he would impose an additional 10%tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Having spent most of the session on track for their best daysince June, all three major U.S. stock indices took suddenU-turns as investors quickly turned into sellers after thetweet. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21901V

The bond market rallied on Trump's comment, prompting U.S.Treasury yields into their steepest drop in over a year. Thebenchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since November2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1MN

The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX , a gauge of investoranxiety, shot to its highest reading since June 4.

"The biggest issue for investors to realize is that this issystemic and is going to be an ongoing issue between the U.S.and China," said Joseph Quinlan, head of chief investment officemarket strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank inNew York.

"The markets don't like uncertainty and this is a bolt fromthe blue in terms of uncertainty."

The sell-off comes on the heels of the U.S. FederalReserve's first interest rate cut in a decade, and remarks fromFed chief Jerome Powell that tempered expectations for furthercuts this year, cuts Trump has been vocal about supporting.

"It looks like the president is bullying the chairman of theFederal Reserve in order to wage his trade war," said MichaelO'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading in Greenwich,Connecticut. "The market should not appreciate that."

Earlier in the session, Wall Street got a boost from astring of positive earnings from a wide range of companies,including General Motors CoGM.N , Kellogg CoK.N , VerizonCommunications IncVZ.N and Yum Brands IncYUM.N , amongothers.

In economic news, the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded inJuly at its slowest pace in almost three years, according to theInstitute for Supply Management's purchasing manager index(PMI).

Investors now look to Friday's release of the LaborDepartment's closely-watched jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 280.85 points,or 1.05%, to 26,583.42, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 26.82 points, or0.90%, to 2,953.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped64.30 points, or 0.79%, to 8,111.12.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight closed innegative territory, with financials .SPSY , energy .SPNY andtrade-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI seeing the biggestpercentage losses.

Second-quarter earnings season continues at full throttle,with 355 of S&P 500 companies having reported. Of those, 74.4%have bested Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 earnings growth of 2.5%, up fromjust 0.3% a month ago, per Refinitiv.

Pick-up trucks and SUVs drove General Motors' second-quarterprofit beat, but the automaker's stock turned negative after theTrump tweet, ending the session down 0.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X0EN

Kellogg surged 9.3% as higher North American demand helpedthe packaged food company beat second-quarter estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3SY

Shares of Yum Brands Inc jumped 3.9% after beating analystprofit and sales expectations on better-than-expected growth atall its restaurant chains, which include Taco Bell and PizzaHut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3IC

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.87-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 136 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.89 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.48 billion average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by SineadCarew and Caroline ValetkevitchEditing by Susan Thomas) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))