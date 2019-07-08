US STOCKS-Wall St dragged down by Apple; hopes of sharp rate cut fade

Shutterstock photo





* Apple falls on downgrade, weighs on tech

* Boeing slips as Saudi airline dumps MAX order

* Nine of the 11 S&P sectors lower

By Medha Singh and Uday Sampath Kumar

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pressured bya drop in Apple Inc and declines in healthcare stocks asinvestors toned down expectations of an aggressive interest ratecut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

A surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday has forcedtraders to temper hopes of a sharp rate cut at the centralbank's July 30-31 policy meeting, even as a reduction is stillexpected.

Investors might get an opportunity to gauge near-termmonetary policy thinking during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell'ssemi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July 10-11.

Do not expect any big surprises to come out of Powell'stestimony, but any type of surprise on the inflation numbersthat come out later this week come move markets from currentlevels, Chris Larkin, senior vice president, trading at E*E*TRADEFinancial Corp said.

Also on tap is the central bank's June meeting minutes,scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Apple IncAAPL.O fell 2% and was the biggest drag on allthe three main Wall Street indexes. Rosenblatt Securitiesdowngraded the iPhone maker's shares to "sell" from "neutral",and said it expected the company to face "fundamentaldeterioration" in the next six to twelve months.

The drop in Apple led to a 0.89% fall in the technology .SPLRCT sector. The healthcare sector .SPXHC dropped 1.08%weighed down by President Donald Trump's recent statement aboutan upcoming executive order that would lower prescription drugprices.

The major sectors trading higher were energy .SPNY , up onhigher oil prices, and real estate .SPLRCR .

At 12:48 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 135.93 points, or 0.50%, at 26,786.19, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 17.66 points, or 0.59%, at 2,972.75 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 75.50 points, or 0.93%, at 8,086.29.

Investor attention is also expected to turn to the start ofthe second-quarter earnings season next week. Profits for S&P500 companies are expected to dip 0.1% year-over-year, accordingto Refinitiv IBES data.

"The results for S&P 500 companies are expected to beunderwhelming ... investors are likely to look beyond theuninspiring headline number," Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equitystrategist at Credit Suisse said.

"Company-specific issues at several large tech companies andBoeing are expected to detract from second-quarter results."

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.4% after Saudi Arabian budgetairline flyadeal said it would not proceed with a provisional$5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737 MAXaircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2480BE

Symantec CorpSYMC.O rose 3.5% after Jefferies said thecybersecurity firm is a "logical financial acquisition" amidreports of Broadcom IncAVGO.O in advanced talks for a deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.92-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 38 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

