US STOCKS-Wall St dips as trade-fueled relief rally loses steam

* USTR threatens $4 bln in additional tariffs on EU goods

* Gilead rises on plans for new drug filing

* Indexes off: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.23%, Nasdaq 0.33%

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, as arelief rally sparked by optimism over the U.S.-China trade trucestalled after the United States threatened tariffs on additionalEuropean goods.

Washington's proposed tariffs on $4 billion worth of EUgoods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies unnervedinvestors and came just as trade tensions with China seemed tobe easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

The threat of new EU tariffs adds to the lack of clarityaround global trade and will be in the back of investors' minds,said Eric Wiegand, a senior portfolio manager at U.S. BankWealth Management in New York.

Wiegand also said markets could see heightened volatility onWednesday due to thin trading volumes ahead of the July Fourthholiday.

Adding to the downbeat mood was a clutch of weakmanufacturing data from around the world that stoked globalgrowth fears.

The concerns triggered a more than 3% drop in crude pricesdespite an agreement among oil producers to extend supply cutsand pushed the energy sector .SPNY down nearly 2%, the biggestdrag on markets. O/R

The S&P 500 index .SPX hit a record high on Monday afterWashington and Beijing agreed over the weekend to resume tradetalks that broke down in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

The collapse triggered the worst monthly performance thisyear, but markets have since recouped most of their losses onhopes that the Federal Reserve would be more accommodative inthe face of signs of slowing global economy.

Market participants still expect the Fed to cut interestrates at its July 30-31 policy meeting, despite the latestdevelopments in trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 61.46 points,or 0.23%, to 26,655.97 and the S&P 500 .SPX lost 6.71 points,or 0.23%, to 2,957.62.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.09 points, or 0.33%,to 8,064.08.

Automatic Data ProcessingADP.O slipped 4%, pressuring thetech-heavy Nasdaq, after market sources said brokerage Jefferiesis re-offering 8 million of the company's shares at a discount. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430AN

L3Harris TechnologiesLHX.N gained 3.33%, the most on theS&P 500, after Jefferies added the defense contractor to its toppicks for aerospace and defense electronics for the second halfof 2019.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N and Chevron CorpCVX.N declined more than 1% each.

Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O rose 1% after the drugmakersaid it will submit a new drug application for its arthritisdrug to the FDA this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432WP

Investors are now awaiting the monthly jobs report onFriday, which is expected to show that the private sector added160,000 jobs in June, after May's sharp slowdown in jobs growth.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.13-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.13-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 37 new lows.