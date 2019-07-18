US STOCKS-Wall St dips as trade worries weigh; Netflix tumbles

Shutterstock photo





* Netflix tumbles as U.S. subscribers drop

* Union Pacific rises after qtrly profit beat

* Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates

By Medha Singh

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged lower onThursday as investors awaited more developments around trade,while Netflix posted a surprise drop in U.S. subscribers,kicking off earnings for the FAANG group of stocks on a sournote.

Shares of the streaming pioneer NFLX.O sank 11.3% andweighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq as the company also missedtargets for new subscribers overseas at a time when it hasstaked its future on global expansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3TB

Losses in Netflix also dragged the communication services .SPLRCL sector, one of the best-performing S&P sectors so farthis year, 1.20% lower.

"Netflix did nothing to soothe investor concerns around whatearnings prospects are likely to unfold over the next couple ofweeks," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist atJanney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The disappointing earnings so far have amplified thepressure on markets from trade worries, he said.

The three main Wall Street indexes have retreated slightlyfrom record highs this week as second-quarter earnings rolledin.

"With the run we've had in the market, conditions have beenoverbought and in that light the market have been right inreleasing some of that pressure from the rally."

In trade-related news, U.S. Treasury Secretary StevenMnuchin said U.S. and Chinese officials will hold a telephonecall later on Thursday that could pave the way for furtherin-person trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219018

Investors also await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting atthe end of July where expectations of an interest rate cut arevery high.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 13.47 points, or 0.05%, at 27,206.38, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.60 points, or 0.09%, at 2,981.82. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 16.07 points, or 0.20%, at 8,169.14.

International Business Machines CorpIBM.N reversedpremarket losses to rise 3% as its quarterly profit beat onstrong growth in its high-margin cloud business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3UE

Gains in IBM, along with those in Apple IncAAPL.O , keptthe technology sector .SPLRCT afloat.

UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N fell 1.5% following commentsthat the insurer would continue with its point-of-sale rebates,a week after the Trump administration pulled back an ambitiousproposal to ban drug rebates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3CC

Railroad operator Union Pacific CorpUNP.N jumped 4.9%after it reported a profit beat, while tobacco company PhilipMorris PM.N gained 6.8% on raising its full-year profitoutlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J31S

Morgan StanleyMS.N rose after reporting abetter-than-expected quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2XQ

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.87-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and four newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 40 new lows.