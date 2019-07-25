US STOCKS-Wall St declines on weak earnings reports, ECB statement

Shutterstock photo





* ECB opens door for future rate cuts

* Technology falls most among major S&P sectors

* Ford falls after quarterly profit miss

* Indexes down: Dow 0.60%, S&P 0.58%, Nasdaq 0.84% (Updates to afternoon)

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Thursday after ahandful of downbeat earnings pointed to a slowing global economyand as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's commentsdisappointed investors who were hoping for a more dovish stance.

Although the ECB left the door open for an interest rate cutin the future, Draghi said the risk of a recession in the eurozone was "pretty low" and that policymakers did not discuss ratecuts at the meeting.

"Risk markets have completely reversed the initialexuberance, which is likely due to the lack of details inDraghi's press conference," said Mohammed Kazmi, portfoliomanager at UBP.

"We are used to Draghi delivering a dovish message, whichmeant that the bar was high for risk and rates markets to rallyfurther, given pre-positioning into the meeting."

Technology stocks .SPLRCT fell 0.7%, and led the declinesamong the S&P sectors as chipmakers fell following Xilinx Inc'sXLNX.O dour forecast.

The chipmaker declined 3.3% after providing current-quarterrevenue forecast below expectations, hit by the impact of U.S.restrictions on selling to Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL .The Philadelphia chip index .SOX dropped 1.60% a day afterhitting a record high.

Tesla IncTSLA.O tumbled 14% after the electric car makersoftened its language once again on meeting its profit timeline. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4QR

"Earnings have been mixed and it points to an already slowglobal economy and a slowing U.S. economy," said Peter Cecchini,managing director and chief market strategist at CantorFitzgerald in New York.

In a bright spot, 3M CoMMM.N rose 1.2% after themanufacturer reiterated its full-year earnings forecast despiteslowing growth in high-profile markets such as China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q30Z

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a looser monetarypolicy when it meets next week to counter the impact of aprotracted trade war have helped Wall Street's main indexesscale record levels this month.

At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 163.98 points, or 0.60%, at 27,105.99, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 17.41 points, or 0.58%, at 3,002.15. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 69.93 points, or 0.84%, at 8,251.57.

Ford Motor CoF.N fell 7.5% after the automaker reported alower-than-expected profit and gave a disappointing full-yearearnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P1KM

Facebook IncFB.O declined 1.9% as the social media giantsaid new rules and product changes aimed at protecting userprivacy would slow its revenue growth into next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4J5

Other FAANG members - Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , which fell 0.6% and 0.9%respectively, are set to report results after the bell.

Align TechnologyALGN.O plunged 27.8% and was the biggestdecliner on the S&P 500, as the orthodontic device maker'scurrent-quarter forecast came below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.34-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.34-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 58 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)