US STOCKS-Wall St declines on weak earnings reports; ECB disappoints

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday after ahandful of disappointing earnings pointed to a slowing globaleconomy and as European Central Bank signaled monetary policyeasing in the future, underwhelming investors who had expectedmore.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said the risk of a recession in eurozone was "pretty low" and that policymakers did not discuss ratecuts at the meeting. This comes against the backdrop of Europe'sexport-focused manufacturing sector bearing the brunt of aglobal trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q2DJ

"Europe's got some significant problems with its economiclandscape, and the commentary from the ECB's Mario Draghi is notvery encouraging," said Peter Kenny of Kenny's Commentary LLCand Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

"We are talking about an economy that hasn't fully recoveredfrom a financial crisis. It's a big concern if the Europeanmarkets continue to deteriorate, that could have a spillover andcould affect the U.S. economy."

The technology sector .SPLRCT fell 0.4%, and led thedeclines among the S&P sectors trading lower as chipmakers fellfollowing Xilinx Inc'sXLNX.O dour forecast.

The chipmaker declined 2.7% after providing current-quarterrevenue forecast below market expectations, hit by the impact ofU.S. restrictions on selling to Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL . The Philadelphia chip index .SOX dropped 0.97%, aday after hitting a record high.

Tesla IncTSLA.O tumbled 13.1% after the electric carmakersoftened its language once again on meeting its profit timeline. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4QR

"I don't think it's all too surprising that we're getting amixed bag of earnings and some pockets of weakness," said ScottBrown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,Florida. "The key for investors is if these pockets of weaknessare a sign of an economic downturn or just a slow patch."

In a bright spot, 3M CoMMM.N rose 1% after themanufacturing conglomerate reiterated its full-year earningsforecast despite slowing growth in high-profile markets such asChina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q30Z

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a looser monetarypolicy at its rate-setting meeting next week to counter theimpact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war have helped WallStreet's main indexes scale record levels this month.

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 51.63 points, or 0.19%, at 27,218.34, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.48 points, or 0.18%, at 3,014.08. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 42.51 points, or 0.51%, at 8,278.99.

Ford Motor CoF.N fell 7% after the automaker reported alower-than-expected profit and gave a disappointing full-yearearnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P1KM

Facebook IncFB.O reversed premarket gains to trade 2%lower. The social media giant said new rules and product changesaimed at protecting user privacy would slow its revenue growthinto next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4J5

Align TechnologyALGN.O plunged 26% and was the biggestdecliner on the S&P 500, as the orthodontic device maker'scurrent-quarter forecast came below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.69-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 41 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru;Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))