US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on energy, financials boost

* Financials rebound after sell-off

* Energy shares up the most among 11 major S&P sectors

* Dow up 1%, S&P 500 up 0.65%, Nasdaq up 0.38% (New throughout, updates to market close)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed onWednesday, recovering from early declines on gains in energy andfinancial shares, but investors remained leery about thepotential for another flare-up in the U.S.-China trade war.

The financial sector .SPSY was up 0.91%, recouping all ofthe prior day's losses that came on a deepening of the U.S.Treasury yield curve inversion, which often precedes arecession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0QJ

Gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX were alsosupported by a 1.40% jump in energy .SPNY stocks afterindustry data showed a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude,boosting oil prices, which settled up more than 1.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1Y8

The two have been the worst performing of the 11 major S&Psectors in August.

Investors took some relief in the lack of new developmentson the trade front, although the U.S. Trade Representative'soffice on Wednesday reaffirmed President Donald Trump's plans toimpose an additional 5% tariff on a list of $300 billion ofChinese imports starting on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0JM

"If you look at the sectors in terms of how the performancehas lined up, it looks like people are coming back to havingsome belief in the economy," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chiefinvestment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,Illinois.

"It is sustainable but it depends a lot on what sort ofannouncements we have because realistically the economy is inpretty decent shape, it is just the concern is to the wholetrade situation pulling the rug out from underneath it."

Next week, investors will look toward the monthly jobsreport and manufacturing data which could guide expectations onthe likelihood of another rate cut from the Federal Reserve atits mid-September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 258.2 points,or 1%, to 26,036.1, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.78 points, or0.65%, to 2,887.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.94points, or 0.38%, to 7,856.88.

In another factor that could support stock prices, the30-year U.S. Treasury yield fell below that of the S&P 500dividend yield, making equities a more attractive incomealternative.

"Whether it is the Federal Reserve signaling more cuts inthe future or just in general this rally in the bond market, butoverall lower rates you would think put some sort of floor onthe market as well," said Mark Kepner, equity trader at ThemisTrading in Chatham, New Jersey.

Shares of Autodesk IncADSK.O slid 6.74%, as the worstperformer on the S&P 500, after the company cut its full-yearearnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2P4

Shares of Tiffany & CoTIF.N rose 3.02% after the luxuryjeweler reported quarterly earnings above analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2RN

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.31-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 38 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 26 new highs and 154 new lows.

About 5.81 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,compared with the 7.42 billion daily average over the last 20sessions.

