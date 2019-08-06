US STOCKS-Wall St climbs more than 1% after China moves on yuan

Shutterstock photo





* Tech stocks biggest boost to S&P 500

* Take-Two jumps after FY revenue forecast raise

* Indexes up: Dow 1.2%, S&P 500 1.3%, Nasdaq 1.4% (Updates to close)

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1percent on Tuesday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-off theprevious day as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, easingconcerns that currencies would be the next weapon in theU.S.-China trade war.

China's overnight intervention came after the U.S. TreasuryDepartment labeled Beijing a currency manipulator as it let theyuan slide to a more than decade low on Monday.

"It's a signal from the Chinese side that they want to keepthe yuan steady and elevated. But it also indicates how quicklythings can change. That's permeating the tone in the market, andit's one of the reasons there remains that sense oftrepidation," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist atPrudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

The gains came a day after U.S. stocks' biggest percentagedrop of the year and a sharp fall in the Chinesecurrency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

China's move to fix the yuan at a slightly stronger rate andWhite House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comment thatPresident Donald Trump was planning to host a Chinese delegationfor talks in September allayed fears of a further escalation inthe trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219020

The S&P technology index .SPLRCT , which includes companiesthat have a big exposure to China and were at the heart ofMonday's sell-off, provided the biggest boost to the S&P index,rising 1.61%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 311.78 points,or 1.21%, to 26,029.52, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 37.03 points,or 1.30%, to 2,881.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added107.23 points, or 1.39%, to 7,833.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC each snapped a six-daylosing streak. Stocks had been reeling from last week's shockwhen Trump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on a further $300 billionin imports from China.

After the bell, shares of Walt DisneyDIS.N fell 2.6%following the release of its quarterly results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASB01XBC

During the regular session, Apple IncAAPL.O gained 1.9%after recent heavy losses, while the Philadelphia Semiconductorindex .SOX edged 1.28% higher.

Among other stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software IncTTWO.O jumped 8.0% after the videogame publisher raised itsfull-year revenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2514LM

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.17-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.85-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 24 new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 198 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.93 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.91 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Dan Grebler) ((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393;Reuters Messaging:caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))