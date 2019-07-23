US STOCKS-Wall St boosted by upbeat earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Coca-Cola gains lift consumer staples

* United Tech gains on quarterly profit beat

* Indexes up: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.29%, Nasdaq 0.15% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted byupbeat earnings and forecasts from Coca-Cola and UnitedTechnologies, while a two-year debt ceiling and budget dealbetween President Donald Trump and Congress buoyed sentiment.

Coca-Cola CoKO.N shares rose as much as 5.7% to hit arecord high, after the fizzy drink maker beat quarterly earningsexpectations and raised its full-year organic revenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2KG

Fellow Dow component United Technologies CorpUTX.N gained1.5%, after raising its full-year profit and sales outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2LN

"Earnings have been coming in above expectations which isgood, but we are still very early in the reporting season so wehave to wait and see how it progresses," said Michael Geraghty,equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group in New York.

"Another positive for markets is that a deal has beenreached on the U.S. debt ceiling, which is a relief, because ifthere was no deal it would be a very unpleasant situation."

The deal will help avert a feared government default laterthis year, but add to rising budget deficits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

The overall profits of S&P 500 companies are now expected torise about 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBESdata, improving from a small decline estimated previously.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast forglobal growth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-Chinatariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could slow growthfurther. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N1B8

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at itspolicy-setting meeting next week to counter a slowing globaleconomy have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale new recordlevels and put the S&P 500 just about 1% shy of its all-timehigh.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 94.04 points, or 0.35%, at 27,265.94, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 8.79 points, or 0.29%, at 2,993.82. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 12.56 points, or 0.15%, at 8,216.70.

Travelers Cos IncTRV.N fell 2.5% after the insurer'ssecond-quarter profit missed estimates, as weather-relatedlosses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2K4

Hasbro IncHAS.O jumped 7.1% and was the biggest gaineramong S&P 500 companies, after the toymaker reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2GU]

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.77-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

