US STOCKS-Wall St barely gains after mixed U.S. jobs data

* U.S. adds 130,000 jobs in August, earnings gained 0.4%

* Dow up 0.26%, S&P rises 0.09%, Nasdaq falls 0.17%

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow industrialsclosed slightly higher on Friday as investors digested a mixedU.S. jobs report and bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cutthis month, while China's stimulus plan helped ease someconcerns around global growth.

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August, withretail hiring declining for a seventh straight month, but thiswas countered by strong wage gains which are expected to supportconsumer spending and keep the economy expanding moderately amidrising threats from trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

Also on Friday, speaking at the University of Zurich, FedChair Jerome Powell said the labor market was strong and thecentral bank will continue to "act as appropriate" to sustaineconomic expansion. He also said the United States and the worldeconomy are not likely to fall into recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZ8N23J007

"The report showed steadiness in the job market, albeit nota lot of growth. The jobs report gave enough weakness for theFed to cut 25 basis points this month but not enough that theFed would start flashing a recession warning," said JosephSroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

"Until we get into October and there's solid company dataagain, the market's going to be gyrating based on economic andgeopolitical headlines."

Earlier, China's central bank said it would slash the amountof cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing a total of900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up theflagging economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2FO

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.45 points,or 0.26%, at 26,797.6, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.72 points, or0.09%, to 2,978.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped13.75 points, or 0.17%, at 8,103.07.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, while the Dow added1.5% and the Nasdaq gained 1.8%.

Of the S&P 500's 11 major sectors, eight ended the day withgains. Healthcare .SPXHC was the biggest boost with a 0.3%increase, while the technology sector was the biggest drag witha 0.2% drop.

The communication services sector .SPLRCL was also underpressure as Facebook IncFB.O slipped 1.8% after U.S. stateattorneys general said they would investigate if the socialmedia giant stifled competition and put users at risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2W5

The Labor Department's nonfarm payroll data showed theeconomy added 130,000 jobs in August, below expectations for again of 158,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists.While average hourly earnings gained 0.4% last month in thelargest increase since February, the annual increase dipped to3.2% from 3.3% in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.46-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 53 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 51 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 6.27 billion shares changed hands comparedwith the 6.75 billion average for the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Stephen Culp in New York and UdaySampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Rosalba O'Brien) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))