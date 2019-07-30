US STOCKS-U.S.-China trade concerns push Wall Street lower; Fed meeting eyed

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's rate-setting meeting underway

* Trump fires new warning at China

* Under Armour slides on N.America rev forecast cut

* Indexes off: Dow 0.23%, S&P 500 0.38%, Nasdaq 0.34% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday after afresh warning from President Donald Trump to China pressuredtechnology shares, while investors speculated the scale of aninterest rate cut at the end of the Federal Reserve's policymeeting.

Apple Inc'sAAPL.O results after markets close will painta clear picture of the impact of trade tensions with China.Shares of the iPhone maker fell 0.76%, contributing the most tothe tech sector's .SPLRCT 0.64% drop.

"Investors are very concerned about how weak Apple's Chinesebusiness will do," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer atWilmington Trust in Wilmington, Delaware.

As trade talks between the world's two biggest economiesresumed on Tuesday, Trump warned China against trying to waitout his first term in office to finalize a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

Market participants are now bracing for what message the Fedwill send if it pushes ahead with a well-telegraphed move toease policy that has driven Wall Street's main indexes to recordhighs in the past few weeks and contributed to the S&P 500index's 20% gain for the year.

With a quarter-percentage-point cut in rates at the end ofthe meeting on Wednesday fully priced-in, investors will monitorhow Fed Chairman Jerome Powell manages debate about whether thestimulus is necessary and what that says about the attitude ofthe U.S. central bank to doing more in the months ahead. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R170

"The Fed has a very strong rationale for cutting interestrates, that is to stimulate growth and inflation, butpolicymakers have to resort to justifications to keep theexpansion going," Roth said.

Corporate earnings so far have been robust. With half of allS&P 500 companies reporting second-quarter results, about 76%have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Backing the case further for a reduction in borrowing costswas data from the Commerce Department that showed U.S. consumerspending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 62.54 points,or 0.23%, to 27,158.81, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.35 points, or0.38%, to 3,009.62. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 28.52points, or 0.34%, to 8,264.81.

Limiting losses on the blue-chip Dow index was Procter &Gamble CoPG.N , which jumped 4.41% after the consumer goodsmaker beat estimates for quarterly revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V360

The financials sector .SPSY fell 0.56%, hit by a declinein shares of Capital One Financial CorpCOF.N after thecredit-card issuer said information for 106 million people hadbeen compromised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1LH

Bank stocks .SPXBK , which tend to benefit from a risinginterest rate environment, dropped 0.26%.

Pfizer Inc'sPFE.N 6.10% tumble weighed the most on thehealthcare index .SPXHC . A couple of brokerages downgraded thestock after the drugmaker said on Monday it would spin off itsoff-patent drugs unit and merge it with Mylan MYL.O .

Under Armour IncUAA.N slipped 11.84% after the sportswearmaker cut its full-year revenue forecast for North America, itsbiggest market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V35L

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.04-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

