US STOCKS-U.S. stocks back off record highs ahead of Fed meeting

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks on Monday steppedback from last week's record highs as investors took a breatherahead of an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserveand looked for signs of progress from U.S.-China tradenegotiations underway in Shanghai.

Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Facebook IncFB.O weighedheaviest on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which both closed lower.The blue-chip Dow closed in the black, led by 3M CoMMM.N ,Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N and Apple IncAAPL.O .

Market participants girded themselves for an eventful week,with the FOMC meeting, U.S.-China trade talks and nearly a thirdof the companies in the S&P 500 due to post second-quarterresults.

The Fed, watchful of languid inflation and signs of economicsoftness arising from tariff disputes, is expected to lowerinterest rates for the first time in a decade at the conclusionof its two-day monetary policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

"(The Fed is) looking ahead and they know there's increaseddownside risks around trade and supply lines," said CharlieRipley, Senior Investment strategist for Allianz InvestmentManagement in Minneapolis. "What they want to do is sustain theeconomic expansion, and one way to do that is an insurance ratecut in the event the economy slows down more than expected."

U.S. negotiators are meeting their Chinese counterparts inShanghai this week to try to find a path toward resolving thelong-running, market-rattling trade dispute between the world'stwo largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

Trade uncertainty has "provided a back drop that's made itdifficult for business managers," said Ripley, adding that thetalks are "better than complete silence."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.9 points, or0.11%, to 27,221.35, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.89 points, or0.16%, to 3,020.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped36.88 points, or 0.44%, to 8,293.33.

Seven of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 closed in thered, with financials .SPSY and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD seeing largest percentage losses.

Nearly half of all S&P 500 companies have now postedsecond-quarter earnings, 76.1% of which have beaten bottom lineanalyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Mylan NV'sMYL.O shares jumped 12.6% after the genericdrugmaker confirmed reports that it was combining with PfizerInc's PFE.N Upjohn unit that sells its off-patent brandedmedicines, a move that brings blockbuster treatments Viagra,EpiPen and Lipitor under one umbrella. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2ON

Pfizer shares slid 3.8% following news of the deal, andafter the company lowered its full-year profit and revenueforecasts in an earlier-than-expected release of its quarterlyresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U3AL

Ride-hailing company Lyft IncLYFT.O closed 2.3% lowerfollowing a CNBC report that Chief Operating Officer Jon McNeillis leaving. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U3UL

Lyft rival Uber Technologies IncUBER.N also lost ground,dropping 1.4% after news that the company was laying off aboutone-fifth of its sales and marketing team, globally. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U3YK

Starbucks CorpSBUX.O fell below Friday's record high,dropping 1.1% after J.P. Morgan downgraded the coffee chain'sstock to "neutral," saying its valuation has become "beyondstretched." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2NZ

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 106 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.98 billion shares, comparedto the 6.1 billion average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Evan SullyEditing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))