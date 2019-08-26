US STOCKS-U.S. futures recover after Trump eases stance on China trade

Shutterstock photo





* Futures up: Dow 0.78%, S&P 0.60%, Nasdaq 0.84%

By Akanksha Rana

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX logged its worst run ofweekly losses on Friday since a selloff in late May after bothsides threatened to slap more tariffs on each other's goods andTrump told U.S. companies to look for alternatives to doingbusiness with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

In a change of stance, Trump said on Monday that Beijing hadcontacted Washington overnight to say it wanted to return to thenegotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1P8

Shares of tariff-sensitive stocks including Apple IncAAPL.O and Boeing CoBA.N rose more than 1.5% each inpremarket trading.

Chipmakers, which are heavily reliant on China for theirrevenue, also rose in early trading. Intel CorpINTC.O ,Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O andNvidia Corp NVDA.O were up between 1.4% and 3%.

Worries about the global economy slipping into recession anduncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts have madeinvestors nervous about how far the longest cycle of U.S.expansion can continue. The S&P 500 closed about 6% off itsrecord high on Friday.

However, a batch of strong retail earnings from thoseincluding Walmart IncWMT.N and Target CorpTGT.N in thepast weeks have reinforced confidence in domestic growth.

Data from the Commerce Department, due at 08:30 a.m. ET(12:30 p.m. GMT), is likely to show overall orders for durablegoods rose 1.2% in July, after increasing 1.9% in June.

At 7:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 200 points, or0.78%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17 points, or 0.6% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 62.75 points, or 0.84%.

Among other stocks, Celgene CorpCELG.O rose 3.7% afterAmgen Inc AMGN.O said on Monday it would buy the company'spsoriasis drug Otezla, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY.N to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene.Shares of Bristol-Myers jumped 5.7%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2M1