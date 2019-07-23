US STOCKS-Upbeat earnings from Coca-Cola, United Tech lift Wall Street

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Coca-Cola gains on profit beat, forecast raise

* United Tech gains on quarterly profit beat

* Indexes up: Dow 0.20%, S&P 0.25%, Nasdaq 0.03% (Updates to afternoon)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted byupbeat earnings and forecasts from Coca-Cola and UnitedTechnologies, while a two-year debt ceiling and budget dealbetween President Donald Trump and Congress buoyed sentiment.

The U.S. corporate earnings season is off to a strong start,with nearly 80% of the 104 S&P 500 companies topping earningsexpectations in the second quarter.

United Technologies CorpUTX.N gained 0.3%, after raisingits full-year profit and sales outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2LN

Fellow Dow component Coca-Cola CoKO.N shares rose as muchas 5.8%, to hit a record high, after the fizzy drink maker beatquarterly earnings expectations and raised its full-year organicrevenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2KG

"Coca-Cola posting very robust results is very encouragingand raises the prospects of stocks being able to perform in achanging environment," said Mike Loewengart, vice-president ofinvestment strategy at E*Trade Financial in New York.

"The reaching of a debt ceiling agreement is positive newsfor all sectors at large, because it's one additional questionthat gets removed from the outlook for growth and equities ingeneral."

The deal will help avert a feared government default laterthis year, but add to rising budget deficits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast forglobal growth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-Chinatariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could slow growthfurther. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N1B8

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at itspolicy-setting meeting next week to counter a slowing globaleconomy have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale new recordlevels and put the S&P 500 just about 1% shy of its all-timehigh.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to signal easiermonetary policy when it meets on Thursday.

At 12:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 55.41 points, or 0.20%, at 27,227.31, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 7.51 points, or 0.25%, at 2,992.54. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.19 points, or 0.03%, at 8,206.33.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are now expected torise about 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBESdata, improving from a small decline estimated previously.

The financial sector .SPSY rose 0.92%, and gave thebiggest boost to markets, while the banking index .SPXBK rallied 1.66%.

The interest rate sensitive stocks likely got a boost fromrising yields on the benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR .

Travelers Cos IncTRV.N fell 2.3% after the insurer'ssecond-quarter profit missed estimates, as weather-relatedlosses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2K4

Hasbro IncHAS.O jumped 8.8% and was the biggest gaineramong S&P 500 companies, after the toymaker reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2GU]

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 97 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Additionalreporting by Karina Dsouza; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta andAnil D'Silva) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))