US STOCKS-Trump's softer stance on trade pushes Wall Street higher

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Mondayas U.S. President Donald Trump eased his stance on trade withChina, calming investor nerves after an intense feud between theworld's top two economies last week sent stocks tumbling.

Shares of tariff-sensitive companies rose in response, withApple Inc's AAPL.O 2% gain boosting technology stocks .SPLRCT , while a 1.1% rise in Boeing CoBA.N lifted the DowJones Industrial Average .DJI .

Chipmakers, which heavily rely on China for their revenue,rose, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX adding1.2%.

Trump said on Monday Beijing had contacted Washingtonovernight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table,adding that talks between the two countries were "moremeaningful" than any time. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1P8

The U.S. president also said he was confident that China wassincere about wanting a trade deal with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23I050

"If there is one thing we have learned over the last year orso is things can change very quickly," said Mike Loewengart,vice president, Investment Strategy at E*E*TRADE Financial Corp.

"The sentiment is optimism on account of the hopes thatthere will be some progress on the trade front, coupled withsome encouraging economic metrics that reinforced the strength."

Data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for keyU.S.-made capital goods rose modestly in July, while shipmentsfell by the most in nearly three years. The report could backthe case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates againnext month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C12M

Concerns about the global economy slipping into recessionand uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts havemade investors nervous about how far the longest cycle of U.S.expansion would survive. The S&P 500 is now 5% off its recordhigh.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX logged its worst run ofweekly losses on Friday since a selloff in late May as bothsides threatened to slap more tariffs on each other's goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

Despite the broad-based rally on Monday that saw all 11 S&P500 sectors rise, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatilityindex .VIX , hit its highest level in more than a week.

"This is the type of market environment that is likely topersist. We would advise investors to prepare for a protractedtrade war and we can expect additional market volatility,"Loewengart added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 220.38 points,or 0.86%, to 25,849.28, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.58 points,or 0.83%, to 2,870.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added78.16 points, or 1.01%, to 7,829.92.

Among other stocks, Celgene CorpCELG.O rose 3.1% afterAmgen Inc AMGN.O said it would buy the company's psoriasisdrug Otezla, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY.N to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene. Shares ofBristol-Myers jumped 3.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2N8

Shares of Dish Network CorpDISH.O jumped 4% to the top ofthe S&P 500, after brokerage Raymond James double upgraded thestock to "strong buy" from "market perform." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M37A

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.40-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.92-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 16 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 108 new lows.