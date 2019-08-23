US STOCKS-Trump tweetstorm sinks Wall Street as trade war rages on

Shutterstock photo





* Trump advises U.S. companies to exit China

* China unveils retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

* Powell says will "act as appropriate" to support growth

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street plunged in a broadsell-off on Friday as China and the United States traded theirlatest salvos in a prolonged trade war, spooking investors anderasing slight gains following a generally positive speech byU.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

All three major U.S. stock indexes turned sharply lower,setting a course for their fourth consecutive weekly declinesafter President Donald Trump tweeted that U.S. companies should"immediately start looking for an alternative to China." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0XP

Trump pressed American companies to leave China in responseto an earlier announcement from Beijing that it would impose anew round of retaliatory tariffs on an additional $75 billion inU.S. goods, upping the ante in an acrimonious trade war that hasroiled markets for months and shown little sign of abating. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

"It is mind-boggling," said Ken Polcari, managing principalat Butcher Joseph Asset Management in New York. "On one day(Trump) tells you everything is going great with China and todayhe is saying everyone get out of China."

"That is why the market is taking the most recent dive southis just because of (Trump's) tweets," Polcari added. "Notbecause of Jackson Hole or anything Powell said. It's all drivenby the anxiety and it's Friday and a lot can happen over theweekend."

Earlier in the session, U.S. Federal Reserve chair JeromePowell, speaking the Fed's annual meeting in Jackson Hole,Wyoming, reiterated that the central bank would "act asappropriate" to keep the current economic expansion afloat, butotherwise gave few clues as to whether an interest rate cut wasin the cards at next month's policy meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG

President Trump's tweeted response to the speech labeledPowell an "enemy."

Yields for 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasuries enteredinversion territory, a classic recessionary red flag. The curvehas traded in and out of inversion for the past three days.

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , a gauge of market anxiety,jumped 3.85 points to 20.49, its highest reading in a week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 489.79 points,or 1.87%, to 25,762.45, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 58.52 points, or2.00%, to 2,864.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped201.95 points, or 2.53%, to 7,789.44.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were in negativeterritory, with tech .SPLRCT , energy .SPNY , consumerdiscretionary .SPLRCD , industrials .SPLRCI andcommunications services .SPLRCL all down 2% or more.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O , which has significant exposureto the Chinese market, sank 4.5%

Trade-sensitive chipmakers dropped on the bellicose traderhetoric, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX dipping 3.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J101

Salesforce.com IncCRM.N rose 3.1% after the cloud-basedservice provider's beat-and-raise earnings report. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I49X

Specialty retailer Foot Locker IncFL.N plunged 16.6% onthe heels of disappointing second-quarter results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J2TQ

Computer hardware company HP IncHPQ.N announced thedeparture of chief executive officer Dion Weisler and forecastlower-than-expected fourth quarter profit, sending its sharesdown 6.2%.

Second-quarter earnings season is essentially in the can,with 482 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Ofthose, 73.9% have beaten consensus expectations, according toRefinitiv data.

Analysts now see 3.2% year on year earnings growth for thequarter, up significantly from the 0.3% gain seen at thebeginning of July, per Refinitiv.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a4.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.74-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 142 new lows.

